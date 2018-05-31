Past Pages for Friday, June 1, 2018

150 Years Ago

Golden State Circus: Blaisdell and Constable's Circus with the finest ring horses and best riders will appear at Genoa. The lovers of dance have engaged the string band for a grand ball at the hotel, illuminated every blank wall and placed brilliant posters in every saloon.

140 Years Ago

Grand procession: Yesterday's morning sun came out with the warmth of a June day for Memorial Day. The weather was beautiful, but too warm for marching. The procession was the finest of the kind we have ever seen this side of San Francisco and contained about 1,000 persons. There were 40 vehicles in the procession, including some large freight wagons, filled with children. There were exercises at Lone Mountain Cemetery by the singing school children, Carson Glee Club, music by both bands, the Carson and the Little Girls', prayer by Rev. Mr. Hammond, and an oration by Comrade H. F. Bartine.

130 Years Ago

Ex-sheriff Swift: A longtime resident of this county, Sheriff Swift has died at his residence. He was taken with pneumonia, and it was hoped he would pull through. He was born in Columbia County, N.Y., on April 22, 1827. He was elected sheriff in 1868, owned the hot springs north of Carson in 1878 and re-elected sheriff in 1881. He leaves a wife and two children, Cal and Lillie.

110 Years Ago

Plentiful oil: Rumors have reached this city of oil discoveries at Mono Lake. The scene of the discovery is on an island in the lake. The oil has been struck in paying quantities, and workings have now reached the second strata — flows 40 barrels of oil per day.

100 Years Ago

Leisure Hour: The last regular meeting of the year was held by the Leisure Hour Club. Discussion of the program for the coming club year was discussed. It was decided to wind up the year with an "Army" supper to be followed by entertainment. The committee in charge of refreshments is Hooverizing, so if sugar is taken in coffee, members are asked to bring the necessary number of lumps for their own cup.

70 Years Ago

University graduation: Alfred M. Woodgate of Carson City is a candidate for University of Nevada graduation. Woodgate is among a total of 223 candidates for degrees and diplomas — the largest class in university history. He will receive a Bachelor of Science degree from the college of Civil Engineering.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.