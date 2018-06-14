Past Pages for Friday, June 15, 2018

150 Years Ago

Caesar. Our friend Sheriff Ramsey is the fortunate possessor of a Newfoundland "purp" of gleesome disposition and sanguine temperament. Theoretically the dog is designed to guard the prisoners in the county jail. He has already devoured a two copies of the laws of 1861, and one pocket edition of the New Testament. Our end man says that the dog has more law in his stomach than half the lawyers in town in their heads.

130 Years Ago

The Appeal is indebted to Senator Stewart for his report from the Military Committee on military affairs. It is known that Senator Stewart introduced a bill to have Nevada reimbursed for money paid and contracted to be paid by the Territory of Nevada, which was placed when the State was organized.

100 Years Ago

In its accounts of the meeting of "leaders" of the "wets" and the "drys" in Reno yesterday, the Gazette spoke of it as a secret session, but the Reno morning paper gives more details and the names of those who have, assumed leadership in the matter. Leaders of "wet" and "dry" forces met yesterday and arrived at an agreement whereby Nevada will be "bone dry" after January 1, 1920 and the national prohibition amendment will be ratified by the Nevada Legislature at a special session called by Governor E.D. Boyle.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

The old, colorful wood-burning locomotive — The Glenbrook — will soon emerge from behind the steel fence surrounding a portion of the Nevada state museum to a spot where tourists and Carson residents alike can get a first hand look at it.

50 Years Ago

The Nevada Day Committee met last night and decided to hold public elections on June 24.

30 Years Ago

Mayor Dan Flammer announced today he will not seek a second term of office for the city's top post.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.