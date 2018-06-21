Past Pages for Friday, June 22, 2018

150 Years Ago

The Races Yesterday. The beautiful weather and the fine condition of the Carson City Course offered a most inviting occasion in the lovers of the sports of the turf. As was announced in the Appeal, the races appointed for yesterday were, first for all double teams in the state, single dash of a mile for a purse of $50. The purse was awarded to Mr. Hemenway of Gold Hill, who entered Joe Winters grey gelding named "Reindeer."

130 Years Ago

Last evening Hal Mighels took a "lay off" from his postal route and went to San Francisco on a 10-day vacation to investigate the elephant, see Big Bertha and take in the Vicksburg Panorama.

100 Years Ago

Will Fly Old Glory. The church has ordered a large U.S. flag. Also a 40-foot pole will soon be placed on the church grounds and it will not be long until our national emblem will be unfurled by the gentle breezes and indicate what the members of the Trinity church stand for. (Nevada Lutheran)

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

Western Nevada is overlooking a splendid opportunity to bring thousands of dollars into the area through its failure to properly advertise Lake Tahoe as a fishing Mecca according to D.W. McCleery, justice of the peace of the Tahoe township.

50 Years Ago

Mayor James Robertson's downtown beautification project took a giant step forward last night when the city council voted to sign an agreement with the state to provide for the construction of median islands on Carson Street.

30 Years Ago

Sheriff's Lt. Joe Curtis, 43, has been named an assistant sheriff effective July 1.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.