Past Pages for Friday, June 29, 2018

150 Years Ago

Accident in the Savage Mill. Says the Eastern Slope: On Wednesday evening about 6 o'clock an accident occurred at the Savage mill, almost completely demolishing the great water-wheel. The shaft of the pinion wheel, by which the motion of the water-wheel is communicated to the machinery of the mill, broke short off.

130 Years Ago

Hank Martin has just landed 5,000 cords of wood at Empire and will immediately go up the river and drive down 1,500 cords more. The Warrens are anxious for a fire now so that they can show off their new hose cart.

100 Years Ago

Governor Boyle is in receipt of a wire today from the Greek community of McGill on the occasion of the anniversary of their entry into the war in which they pledge their allegiance to the cause of the Allies against the day when they will join hands with the Stars and Stripes in Berlin.

70 Years Ago

The Nevada Day parade committee, in the opinion of one local citizen, is overlooking a bet that could easily provide one of the most outstanding features of the parade — the use of two old cannons standing in the front of the Heroes Memorial hall.

50 Years Ago

The "missing link" of freeway between San Francisco and Reno was opened today, eliminating a bottleneck that long has been cursed by skiers, tourists and other travelers. Now motorists can drive the 221.4 miles nonstop between San Francisco and Reno.

30 Years Ago

PJ the cougar gets a second chance to keep his home in Washoe Valley following a request to the Washoe County Citizen's Advisory Board to rehear the owners request for a exotic animal permit.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.