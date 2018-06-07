Past Pages for Friday, June 8, 2018

150 Years Ago

That Squaw that got a mauling over the head with a bludgeon in the hands of a warrior of her tribe died yesterday. Capt. Jim immediately mounted his pony and started post haste, for a new wife, the minute after the breath was out of her body. It wouldn't do to have an interregnum in the Queenship of the Washoe government.

130 Years Ago

Now is the time to bring in political announcements. Terms cash in advance.

100 Years Ago

The Tavern has put on a new Dodge touring car for the benefit of its patrons. This resort has grown to be the most popular place in the state. It has a new dance floor and the latest Seaburn Orchestrion piano. The Tavern has also installed gasoline and oils for the benefit of auto travel.

70 Years Ago

The Nevada State Museum probably will be visited by more people this year than in any time since the comparatively young institution has been opened. Miss Elizabeth Dayton estimates that at least 13,181 persons have entered the museum during the first five months of this year, which is double of that of 1947.

50 Years Ago

U.S. Forest Service officials in Carson City are looking forward to the day they will be able to move into a modern and much needed facility in the Clear Creek Civilian Conservation Center.

30 Years Ago

The Nevada Pardons Board voted unanimously to ease the no-parole life term imposed on former "Snake Lady" dancer Raye Wood for her role in the 1978 hammer-and-knife slaying of Peggy Davis in Reno.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.