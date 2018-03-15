Past Pages for Friday, March 16, 2018

150 Years Ago

New paint shop: C. Anderson and P. Beard have opened a new paint shop in the building erected by the Kitzmeyer Brothers opposite Wells, Fargo & Co.'s office on Carson Street. All sorts of painting will be done — signs, carriages, houses. They are reputed to be thorough workmen and have excellent conveniences for doing woodwork.

140 Years Ago

Blind leading the blind: Two drunks of seedy appearance came reeling into the saloon of the Ormsby House at an early hour embracing each other as if for dear life. They accused each other of being drunk. Drunk as they were, they staggered up to the bar to hoist in some fresh cargo, but as they were looked upon as whiskey pirates, without support in the shape of coin, no additional cargo was hoisted into their leaky old hulks. As we left them, they were holding council as to which place to go next.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The ranchers at Washoe Lake have fenced in the sheet of water and will not allow duck hunters or fishermen to go there. The lake is public property and has been stocked at the expense of the state. The action of the Washoe ranchers is a little queer.

100 Years Ago

Books needed for soldiers and sailors: A nationwide campaign for books will be conducted during the week beginning March. We need 2 million books, and we expect at least one book from each family. Remember, those that are in the trenches are not only doing their bit, but are also doing your bit. Frank J. Pyne, State Librarian.

70 Years Ago

Carson Mineral, Gem Society: A paper on rubies and sapphires was presented by Mrs. Eve Gillan. Named to the program committee were Norman W. Clay, chairman; Mrs. Alpha Fifer, Judson D. Lamb, Rosewell B. Hall …

20 Years Ago

Two new stores may move to Carson City in 1999 — Home Depot and Target, that is if the storm drainage issues from Voltaire Canyon can be resolved.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.