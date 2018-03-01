Past Pages for Friday, March 2, 2018
March 1, 2018
150 Years Ago
The deep snow upon the mountains surrounding Honey Lake Valley has driven large herds of deer into the lower valleys. Upward of 500 have been captured within the last month, some of which are the largest ever seen in the country. Thousands of them are still frisking about unmolested, almost within sight of town. More might be taken, and the encumber suffer no damaging diminution, but the citizens of this section have no use for them.
130 Years Ago
Fishing was very good at Washoe Lake Sunday. More than 500 were caught. Mrs. Adams, known as "Mother Adams," died in the northern part of town Sunday night. There has been a little misunderstanding at the State Prison between the Commissary, Jeff Work, and the Captain of the Guard. Jeff wears blue glasses now.
100 Years Ago
Rev. Kelly, the new rector of the local Episcopal parish, is expected to arrive in this city on Saturday and it is quite probable he may conduct the first services in his new work next Sunday.
70 Years Ago
The newspaper in Nevada most distinguished in public service during the last year will be honored by the Nevada State Press Association at its annual meeting at the University of Nevada in March.
50 Years Ago
Gov. Laxalt said today he would not abandon his plan to establish a community college system throughout Nevada, despite an admitted setback in the special legislative session.
30 Years Ago
An estimated 1,700 people turned out at the Community Center Friday to receive their usual monthly supplies of government surplus food. It may be their last time the powdered milk, butter, cheese, rice, honey and flour may be available.
Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.
