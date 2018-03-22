Past Pages for Friday, March 23, 2018

150 Years Ago

Congressional directory, second session, Fortieth Congress: James W. Nye, of Carson City, Nevada, born in Madison County, New York, June 10, 1815; Governor of Nevada Territory in 1861. Elected to the U. S. Senate and seat in 1865.

Wm. M. Stewart, of Virginia City, born in Wayne County, New York, August 9, 1827, was a student at Yale College; went to California engaged in mining; elected to Nevada Territorial Legislature in 1861. Elected to Senate in 1865.

140 Years Ago

Pencil scratches: An inebriated individual meandered up the street with a "six of spades" pinned to his back. Numerous were the wishes for an officer with an eight-spot to take him up. No one called him as he passed.

130 Years Ago

Recommended Stories For You

Basque: The population of Humboldt County has been increased by the arrival of 20 young men from Spain. They will engage in sheep herding.

100 Years Ago

American enterprise: The government has placed large orders for crepe paper surgical bandages for use on the European battlefield. Great quantities of gauze bandages being used in the war have resulted in a serious shortage of gauze dressings. The paper bandages are not used in direct contact with wounds, nor do they replace wet bandages — a savings in gauze from 50 to 70 percent may be affected.

70 Years Ago

Taxi advertisement: "One stop any place inside Carson City limits 1, 2, or 3 passengers only 25 cents, Phone 59 for Day and Night CAB SERVICE in or out of Carson City."

20 Years Ago

Trolley: The Carson City Convention and Visitors Authority has provided $5,000 that will allow the downtown trolley to be up and running for two to three months. The trolley will circle the downtown and historic areas once each hour beginning at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.