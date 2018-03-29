Past Pages for Friday, March 30, 2018

150 Years Ago

Born: In Carson City, Match 29, 1868, to the wife of John A. Cowan, a son.

140 Years Ago

Star Mine: Everything in and about the Star mine is going on nicely. The ore breasts are looking well and the ore bodies apparently inexhaustible for many months. Work is being done in sinking the shaft, and though somewhat delayed and working under inconveniences at present, more rapid progress is expected in a few days. (Cherry Creek Independent)

130 Years Ago

An imposition: Some of the canned goods sent here from California are the most bare faced impositions imaginable. The writer recently opened some canned raspberry jam. An examination showed that the jam as full of old grape and plum skins, mixed up with seeds. We would like to see the California papers show up these frauds in the canning business.

100 Years Ago

Born in Carson City: To Mr. and Mrs. John Muldoon, a daughter; To Mr. and Mrs. Roy Skinner, a son.

70 Years Ago

KOH Radio program: The first "This is Our Town Series" will be broadcast. To be heard in the program will be a broadcast of a roundtable discussions, the arrival of the Virginia and Truckee at the local station, the story of gold from the mine to the Mint, and a transcription of ceremonies at the recent joint Rotary-Lions meeting. Introduction will be by Gov. Vail Pittman.

20 Years Ago

Wanted: Pre-School & Day Care needs aid. Johnson Lane area. Salary $5.50 to $6.50 an hour.

CNC Lathe Machinist, swing shift, set up and operate 4 yr. exp. Start $15.00 to $16.99.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.