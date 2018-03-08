Past Pages for Friday, March 9, 2018

150 Years Ago

Bereavement: The loss of the little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todman elicits the warmest sympathies from their friends. The little sufferer fell a victim to the prevailing bronchial infection that so many children have been prostrated here.

140 Years Ago

A stand-off: Superintendent Webb informs us there are 73 children enrolled at the State Orphans Home — the greatest number since the home has been established.

130 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Carson Theater, John Piper, Manager, one night only. "The Campobello — Grand — Operatic Concert Company … Grand scenes from operas! Madame Fleisser-Lewis-Soprano. The Misses Joran. (After their brilliant Australian success) Lulu — solo pianist, Pauline — solo violinist, Elise — solo pianist. Mr. James Owens — tenor, Signor Enrico Campobello — baritone. General Admission: $1."

110 Years Ago

Taking movies: Hale Ayers, the movie man, is taking several reels of Carson City pictures for his "Boost Nevada" film being made by the Reno Commercial Club.

70 Years Ago

Tales of the Old Timer by Robert Laxalt: "It seems that in the early days of Nevada, Carson City housed quite a flourishing Irish colony. In fact, there were more Chinese men and Irishmen around than were Cornish men in Virginia City. Well, as the story goes, Saint Patrick's Day was looming near, so, night after night, the capital city's young Irish manhood racked their brains for a way in which to express their devotion. A week before the great day they finally hit upon a fitting tribute … for when the Irish sun rose over Carson City that shining Saint Patrick's morn, its rays outlined the Capitol dome glittering gloriously there in the sky under its new coat of brilliant green."

20 Years Ago

Warning: Credit fixers are a hoax. Attorney General Frankie Sue Del Papa has warned people to be very wary of companies that claim they can clean up your credit records. One common scam is called "file segregation" in which a company claims a person can get a tax identification number that looks like a social security number to create a new credit identity.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.