Past Pages for Friday, May 11, 2018

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Magnolia Saloon, County Building, Carson City, Nevada. George Lewis, Proprietor. The public will please take notice that Mr. Lewis has thoroughly refitted and refurnished his splendid saloon, where he keeps constantly on hand "The Best Quality and Finest Brands of Liquors and Cigars … Havana cigars, all the best brands …"

140 Years Ago

All sorts: Yesterday was warmer, the guttersnipe were perched in front of the saloons and many citizens were down with the spring fever. The thermometer stood 88 degrees in the shade.

130 Years Ago

Born: In Virginia (City), May 8, 1888, to the wife of E. B. Yerington, a daughter.

110 Years Ago

Mackay statue arrived: The gift of Clarence Mackay (son of John Mackay) has arrived in Reno and was hauled by the Nevada Transportation Company to the campus where the work of erecting it has already commenced. The statue will not be put in place until June 6 and unveiled at ceremonies on June 10.

70 Years Ago

Nuts and Bolts by George H. Meyers (owner of Meyers Hardware — now Secretary of State's Office): "Howdy folks: The tone of the relations between the nations seems to be 'praise the Lord and pass the admonition.' We thought when we disposed of Hitler, our foreign problems would be simplified. He was the man who was positively nazi-ating …"

20 Years Ago

Telemarketing: Calling to raise money challenges the charitable solicitations law — the Nevada Senate Commerce Committee tried to tighten the law because of relentless commercial telemarketing.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.