Past Pages for Friday, May 18, 2018

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Horses and Mules for sale. We have seventy head of Horses and 30 Mules, nearly all good work animals. The horses we will sell from One Hundred and Fifty to Four Hundred and Fifty Dollars per span. The mules from $150 to $600 per span. Six good pack mules and eight good riding horses just arrived from California … Also a lot of good wagons and harnesses, and our mill — in short everything we have low for cash or good notes. Russell & Crow. Empire City, Nevada."

140 Years Ago

Marble season: The top fever among the boys is the marble epidemic. It started among a lot of young Washoes on Nevada Street. These sportive autochthones were whiling away the hours at a game of marbles. They "plumped" from the outer ring, "knuckled down" in the charmed circle, raised the limit on "vent ennies," and won and lost their marbles good naturedly. These young Washoes might have found a better place to "play keeps" than under the drippings of the Presbyterian sanctuary.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: People traveling through Carson Valley report the road full of Indians.

110 Years Ago

Park Theater: "Films — The Hungry Tramp's Punishment. London Regattas and Exhibitions. The Princess and the Vase. The Workman's Honor. Let's Utilize the Mother-in-Law. What a Razor Can Do. Songs — 'Sweethearts May Come and Sweethearts May Go' and 'Just You and I.'"

70 Years Ago

Photo caption: Emancipated papa who reads while baby feeds from a bottle: Mr. Fred M. Emens is the inventor of a novel bottle-holding gadget that frees chores at feeding time. Mr. Emens whipped up the bottle-holder out of a study lamp, a piece of aluminum casting, two thin hollow tubs and a part of a wire coat hanger.

20 Years Ago

Lewinsky: President Clinton declared that his executive privilege claim in the Monica Lewinsky investigation is different from Richard Nixon's tapes battle. The White House has told the court it supports releasing the pleadings in the sealed case so that the American people can evaluate the position.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.