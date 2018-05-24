Past Pages for Friday, May 25, 2018

150 Years Ago

An earthquake: Two shocks took place, the first was a double shock with continuous vibration, about 9 seconds. The second shock was 10 minutes later. Many people rushed out of doors into the street to feel the land shake. Doors, windows and lamps oscillated and vibrated. No damage done, the principal effect was to give the citizens a new sensation.

140 Years Ago

Whiffs: Ike McConnel with a first-class rig went to Lake Bigler (Tahoe) taking three ladies from Virginia City, Mrs. Grant Israel and daughter, and Miss Nye. The parties had a beautiful day for their pleasure ride.

A game of poker was an attraction in a downtown saloon. The pokerists were men of nerve and experience, holding their respective hands close to their chest. Twenty anxious spectators were taking lessons in the seductive game.

A large drove of cattle passed through Carson Street. They were destined for Esmeralda.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Professor Taylor was about town giving the wheel boys a few lessons on the bicycle.

A new boxer came to this city and Matt Brannon took a shy at him with the gloves. He keeps very shy of him now. He hits like another Sullivan and is 6 feet 2 inches.

110 Years Ago

Classified ads: Opening new tract in one of the finest building sights in Carson — $25 cash, $10 per month; a title guarantee. Ninth and Tenth streets adjoining Division. Phone Carson 586.

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Silver Star Shows Carnival, Auspices Capitol Post No. 4 American Legion, Carson City Circus Lot — The Aerial Hustaris, Alfonse and Virginia in a Sensational High Pole Act, New Rides, New Shows, Special Kids' Matinee, Saturday Afternoon 1 to 5 p.m. All shows and rides for kids 9 cents. Don't miss the midget show with over 300 trained circus mice."

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: The family of Korean War veteran Thomas Garrett spends time at his grave during Memorial Day services at Lone Mountain Cemetery. Honoring the U.S. Army veteran are his son Mike, his wife Lisa and granddaughters Chantelle and Destiny. Members of Boy Scout Troop 140 of Minden, Michael Ferrari, Davis Snyder, Chris Ferrari and Ben Johnson, retire a U.S. flag Monday. The retiring ceremony was Snyder's Eagle Scout project in which he and fellow Scouts properly retired nearly 400 flags.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.