Past Pages for Friday, May 4, 2018

150 Years Ago

Future of Nevada: Nevada, although the youngest in the grand sisterhood of states, has before her promise. People are building up homes and contemplate staying for a lifetime becoming satisfied with the wild and picturesque region. The great Pacific Railroad is being pushed through the heart of our state and the iron horse already snorts over many miles of our soil. The train will soon be connected to Virginia (City) and soon to Carson City. Who shall say there is not a future and a bright future in store for Nevada? (Enterprise)

140 Years Ago

May Party: A bright little fellow dropped in and brought us a neatly written invitation to attend a May party to be given by the Masters and Misses at the Turn Verien Hall. The charming little party in the early hours will usher in the golden month of flowers.

"The lads and lasses will around the May pole meet

And keep time to the music with their little feet."

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Some young ladies and gentlemen of this city are calling themselves "Toxophilites" and have organized an archery club.

The trees in the Capitol square are full of canary birds. Whether wild or domesticated, no one seems to know. They cling to the boughs like a cluster of yellow blossoms, and fill the morning air with melody.

110 Years Ago

Monarch Saloon: A good haul was made by robbers at the Monarch Saloon. The men entered by the side door and broke the lock. When once on the inside, they proceeded down the hall to the barroom. The combination on the safe was broken off and everything was taken. Loss: $500.

50 Years Ago

Garden Club Formed: Members of the 4-H Garden Club, comprised of boys and girls from 10 years old up, met at the state children's' home. Jackie Batchelder was elected president, Evelyn Alton, vice president; Joan Fletcher, secretary-treasurer and Ella Mae Boice, reporter.

20 Years Ago

Photo Caption: Agriculturist Shirlene Wayland looks at a jar of Africanized honeybees at the Nevada State Agriculture Division lab in Las Vegas. State Agriculture Divisions confirmed two swarms of Africanized honeybees were captured in the Laughlin area. "Killer bees" have arrived in Nevada.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.