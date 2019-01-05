Past Pages for Jan. 5-8, 2019

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Death of Carson resident: Townsmen will be sorry to learn of the death of Mr. Adolph Platt, long a resident of Carson, who died of consumption in San Francisco — deceased was highly respected.

140 Years Ago

The skating season: Treadway's ice pond is crowded nightly with skaters and spectators. It's such a jolly place for innocent flirtations. What greater bliss can enter the soul of an aspiring youth than to take his sweetheart to the rink and tenderly place his arm around her waist and carefully gives her the first lesson in the "poetry of movement." A large fire was built upon the ice, and there was no need that any one should freeze.

130 Years Ago

Recommended Stories For You

Coyotes: The cold snap is sending the coyotes down from the mountains. You had better fasten the door to your chicken house.

110 Years Ago

Wingfield and Brougher: Owners of a remarkable rich ore at the Tonopah Division are George Wingfield, and Wils and Cal Brougher. Samples show as high as $505 per ton. The strike was made New Year's Day at an intersection of a southwest vein of the mine on the 370-foot level.

50 Years Ago

Secretaries to hear talk: Mrs. Charlotte Burroughs will speak on "the Little Wheels" at the Carson City Legal Secretaries Association. Mrs. Burroughs is an Administrative Secretary with the Nevada State Highway Department.

20 Years Ago

Smothers Brothers: The two comedians are appearing at Harrah's Reno, Sammy's showroom. Tom and Dick Smothers have made a good living out of arguing about whom mom likes best.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Story of a cat: The Winthrop Maine Bulletin tells the story of a 52-year-old cat belonging to the Nelson Norcross family of Massachusetts. During her life she has made three trips to the West Indies and given birth to 255 kittens.

140 Years Ago

Died: Crate T. Rouselle was a well-known resident and for several months had been confined to his bed with consumption. He was among the pioneers of the coast with immigrants from Louisiana that engaged in mining. He located the camp known as Mountain City where his gold placers established the Island Mountain.

130 Years Ago

Suffrage: The Woman's Temperance Association presented a petition asking for the right of suffrage. This is a question which is generally laughed down by unthinking men and shelved as a good joke. No man who seriously considers this matter can treat it as a joke. We believe that the time will come when in the march of enlightenment men will be willing to accord women their rights and legislate intelligently and justly…

100 Years Ago

Colonel Theodore Roosevelt's death: At 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 6, 1919 Theodore Roosevelt died due to a pulmonary embolism. At his bedside were his wife and servants. Roosevelt was 60 years old, born in New York, Oct. 27, 1858. He took the famous Rough Riders to Cuba and became a hero following the charge of San Juan Hill. He became President Sept. 14, 1901, when President McKinley was assassinated and was elected president in 1904.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Wagner Realty—3-bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, family room, fireplace $24,600. Four-bedroom, 2 bath, brick, family room, 2 car garage, 2 fireplaces, close to schools, fenced, only $38,500."

20 Years Ago

Sniper: A sniper opened fire hitting four vehicles and wounding one man on Interstate 80 in Reno. Two other people were hit by flying glass. Law officers, FBI agents, a SWAT team and two helicopters from the Nevada Highway Patrol were searching the area.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Died: At Swift's Station, near Carson City Jan. 6, 1869, infant son of Wm. M. and Kate Little, and two months and two weeks.

140 Years Ago

Another fire: Officer Duncan discovered a fire in the rear of P. A. Wagner & Co.'s hardware store and gave the alarm. It originated in a wooden house adjoining the rear part of the stone structure occupied by the firm, used as a stable and general store-room. A small closet in one corner contained a champagne bottle, partially filled with coal oil that was used in igniting the place. The fire was not accidental.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Quail are abundant in King's canyon. Skating was good at Treadway's reservoir.

100 Years Ago

A Poem — The Little People (in part)

A dreary place would be the earth

Were there no little people in it.

The song of life would lose its mirth

Were there no children to begin it.

Life's song indeed would lose its charm

Were there no babies to begin it.

A doleful place this world would be

Were there no little people in it.

— John G. Whittier

50 Years Ago

Snow dance: A mountain spirit dance will be held in an effort to coax snow from the heavens to permit the launching of Carson City's First Winter Carnival. If they are unable to do so, snow will have to be hauled here from the Sierra and is more expensive than prayer.

20 Years Ago

Disneyland: A one-day adult ticket will cost $39 for 1999. This is the eighth year the park has increased prices.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.