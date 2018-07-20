Past Pages for July 21-24, 2018

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Balloon ascension: There will be a big balloon sent up from the front of the Magnolia Saloon.

140 Years Ago

How tramps do their washing: Tramps who frequent Reno are occasionally struck with a desire to be clean. They go down to the V&T Bridge, and there in the pure and limpid water of the Truckee their soiled linen is freed from a portion of the real estate accumulated. As many as a dozen tramps are to be seen stretched out upon the warm sand naked, while their wet raiment has been hung upon the willows to get dry. Ambition to be clean is commendable, but why do it so publicly. (Reno Journal)

130 Years Ago

Recommended Stories For You

Church pews: The Episcopal Church will open at 8 o'clock this evening at which time pews and seats may be selected and rented.

120 Years Ago

Cooking at Camp Sadler (located at the old race track east of Roop, south Palo Verde): Soldiers were roused up at 4 o'clock and their rations issued for the first time. By 7 o'clock they were all through with breakfast. They enjoyed the meal better than eating at the hotels.

Rations for 100 men at Camp Sadler daily: 125 pounds beef, 112 pounds flour, 100 pounds potatoes, 10 pounds coffee, 15 pounds sugar, 4 pounds salt, and 1 pound candles …

70 Years Ago

Boxing: Dean Hubbard will appear at the Hot Springs against Obie Wooten, an African American battler from Stockton, Calif. The two 160-pounders will headline tonight's fight at the Hot Springs.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "The Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company once again proudly presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'The Sound of Music,' Carson City Community Center. $12 general, $10 students/seniors, $8 youth and $35 for family."

Sunday

150 Years Ago

New Episcopal Church: Rev. Mr. Allen, Episcopal minister, who was expected to arrive here this week and preach in Carson City, has been derailed in San Francisco by sickness in his family. Consequently there will be no services in the Episcopal Church tomorrow. Hope to hear of the speedy recovery of his family from sickness, and their early arrival at the home prepared for them here.

140 Years Ago

Dots and freckles: Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Olcovich upon the escape from serious injuries made by their little boy. He was run over by a horse and phaeton, but he was only badly frightened.

Good graining: One who is an excellent judge of work says that the "graining" in the State Library is the best imitation wood he has ever seen.

Fly time has come again. Also musquito [sic] time. Moreover, the unwise moth flutters his brief wings in the candle lite. Sunday was the hottest day and Sunday night the hottest night of the present season.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The government contractor has bought the old Ophir Mill at Washoe City for the foundation of the government building. There will be a side track run in from the main V&T track at Washoe to the mill and one put in at Carson to the building; this will do away with teaming.

100 Years Ago

Spirit of '76: WWI — Community singing took on the proportions of a gala day. Hundreds of patriots raised their voice to the closing number of "The Star Spangled Banner." The songs had significant meaning for we are entered upon a battle that is growing in intensity and is the beginning of a glorious victory for our allies and for democracy.

70 Years Ago

Classified ads: For rent: Handy garage at 110 Ormsby Street. Wide driveway and cement floor. Clean sleeping rooms, reasonable, 810 Curry.

20 Years Ago

Perondi's 50th: Norma "Tiny" Perondi and Alfred "Bushy" Perondi celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. They were married July 18, 1948 and have four children.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Burglaries: A vagabond searching for something to steal got into Judge Beatty's house. He made enough noise to wake some of the inmates, who woke up and frightened him off. Shotguns will come in play if this amusement continues.

140 Years Ago

Springs: Col. Pantlind is going to the Genoa Hot Springs to doctor his pet leg. "Pant" was a soldier-man once in his life. While he was rangering in Texas and New Mexico, he got into an Indian fight and received an arrow in his pet leg. We have no record of the outcome or whereabouts of the Indian who sent this arrow into Pant's pants. The colonel will remain at the springs for a week or so and hopes his leg will be restored.

130 Years Ago

Elated wheelmen: Carson Wheelmen went to Steamboat on the train. They were met by the Reno Wheelmen and citizens and taken to the Golden Eagle Hotel to be entertained in great style by the Club. A. H. Barns, the landlord, refused to accept a dollar for anything. The Carson Wheelmen are Harry and Homer Thaxter, Dwight Edwards, Hal Mighels and Will Davis.

100 Years Ago

Drafted men: 300 recruits from Nevada will begin to entrain for Fort Riley, Kan. Storey and Douglas counties will send six young men, and Ormsby County will send one, Arnold A. Millard. The Elks in Reno will give a dance for the men leaving … 103 men now in training at the university will attend.

70 Years Ago

Nuts and bolts by George H. Meyers: "Howdy folks: Do you hear your Uncle Sam calling you — for your income tax? Don't take it too hard. It may cost you a lot of money, but think how it develops your brain."

20 Years Ago

Monorail: A Las Vegas area monorail is still on track. None of the controversial issues regarding the elevated trains were resolved — especially how the monorail would affect traffic and whether the system would be compatible with a fixed guideway the Regional Transportation Commission wants.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.