Past Pages for July 28-31, 2018

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Robbery, Murder and Suicide in Virginia City: Saturday night, the bedroom of Michael Green, at Michael Fitzpatrick's boarding house in Silver City, was entered and $105 in coin and a watch taken. Russian Pete occupied the adjoining room. In an attempt to arrest him, he escaped to the old North Potosi. Preparations were made to stop the stream of water at the mouth of the tunnel and drown the prisoner out. Pete came out to the mouth of the tunnel, took deliberate aim and shot Walter Williams, a former blacksmith at the Gould & Curry. Then Pete went back to the mouth of the tunnel, placed the six-shooter in his mouth and fired.

140 Years Ago

Wood drive: A wood drive has been run over the Mexican Dam and will be at Empire. This will make a total of 32,000 cords of wood that have been taken out of the Carson river. Who says there is no more wood to be taken out in this vicinity? Republican State Central Committeeman Hon S.E. Jones, of Empire, has our thanks for the above information.

130 Years Ago

An electric fire: Some parties returning from the dance at the Episcopal sociable discovered a fire in Bergman's store. The door was forced open and the fire put out. It is thought that the electric light cast off a splinter from burning carbon and started the blaze. Damage is $200.

100 Years Ago

Advertisements: " Carson Valley Bank — Officers: Geo. Wingfield, Pres., F M. Lee, Vice Pres. H.G. Humphrey, Vice Pres., H. C. Clapp, Cashier … Interest at the rate of 4 per cent per annum will be paid on time Certificates of Deposits and Savings Accounts."

70 Years Ago

Movie confusion: The movie "Chicken Every Sunday" being filmed in Carson City but actually made to appear as Tucson, Ariz., is causing confusion. Tourists driving into town can see a replica of Tucson. Recently a tourist walked into Ken Johnson's place of business and asked what town this was. He was told it was Carson City. The tourist said, "Thank heaven for that! When we left Las Vegas, we were a bit under the weather and about 16 miles from Carson we saw signs that said it was Tucson, Arizona. I thought sure my old man had taken the wrong road, and we'd ended up a good many miles from where we intended — the heat help the illusions."

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Wallace Theaters" Northgate movies 10 — "The Parent Trap," "The Negotiator," "Ever After," and "Saving Private Ryan."

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Arrest of a Shooter: Our readers will remember that a short time since a shooting scrape occurred in Carson among the Chinese about a woman. The celestial female had married a man from China in Idaho, and putting on American airs, ran away from him. The disconsolate husband offered a $700 reward for her, stimulated by which, his countrymen tracked her to Carson, when another celestial gentleman married her, which (the loss of the reward) so exasperated her pursuers that they attempted her life, and one of the number shot the woman, and then he made his escape …

130 Years Ago

Clem Berry was fined $60, or 30 days in jail, yesterday in the Justice Court for disturbing the street. Louis Elges, of Genoa, obtained a divorce from his wife last week on the grounds of cruelty. The Courier mentioned it and Elges stopped his paper. Very little good that will do him, for every paper in the state will print the episode and comment on it

100 Years Ago

Here's some "shrapnel" from a doughboy's dictionary: Abri — An underground shelter entirely populated by soldiers and cooties; Army Rifle — Something eternally dirty, which much be kept eternally clean; Cook — The one man (with the exception of the mess sergeant) who can spill the beans.

70 Years Ago

Early-Day Photos of Nevada Wanted: Pictures of Nevada cities when historic Wells-Fargo offices were in operation are wanted by two eastern authors currently in Carson City collaborating on a book dealing with the pioneer transportation line. The photos are being sought by Lucius Beebe and Charles Clegg who's forthcoming book, "Wells Fargo," is scheduled for publication within a year's time.

50 Years Ago

From 15 to 25 prisoners in the Ormsby County Jail threatened a hunger strike two days ago, Sheriff Robert Humphrey said Friday. But he said they continued eating their two meals a day as usual. The sheriff said he didn't know the reason for the protest, but some reports said it was because of the food. Reports said the prisoners didn't like the TV-style dinners they receive. The morning meal consists of beans and wieners or hash and peas. The evening meal is turkey, chicken or Salisbury steak. Humphrey said prisoners get more food than they need, about 1 1/2 pounds of food a day.

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Several of the men from China were arrested for the crime, but it seems it became known that one Ah Shung fired the shot, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Every nook was scoured in vain to find him and the warrant sent to Constable Ash of this city, who turned it over to his deputy, B. Lackey. That officer procured the assistance of Geo. Downey and arrested the shooter. Gus Lewis went up to Virginia yesterday to take the man from China in charge, but was obliged to return without him until a decision is reached on a writ of habeas corpus.

130 Years Ago

About one o'clock yesterday morning, D. Circe and family started for Lake Valley to make a camping trip, taking the early hours to avoid the sun. Just above the second bridge on the Clear Creek grade the team became unmanageable and as they reared and plunged, one of the single trees broke and the neck yoke came off. This dropped the tongue to the ground, snapping it at once. The horses dragged the driver over the dashboard and upset the wagon. Mrs. Circe was thrown out and badly bruised, her nose being broken. A 13-year-old daughter of Mrs. Crabb had her arm crushed. The horses have not been heard of since, but have probably gone off the rocky grade and been killed.

100 Years Ago

The government has a drive now on for 25,000 young women to join the U.S. Student Nurse Reserve. Trained nurses have been taken for overseas service and their places at home must be largely filled by student nurses enrolled for the full training course of two to three years.

70 Years Ago

Carson Hospital Enriched by $160: The Carson-Tahoe Hospital association, which still needs some money, was aided to the tune of $160 this week. That amount was turned over to the association by members of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the amount was raised by means of a moonlight hayride the sorority recently sponsored. Mrs. Stanley White was general chairman of the affair. This who still have money from ticket sales are asked to turn in the amounts immediately.

50 Years Ago

Charlotte Cornbread was chosen as Miss Indian Nevada for 1968 on July 19, one of five contests. Miss Cornbread is the daughter of Ray Cornbread and the late Beatrice Cornbread of Dresslerville. She was chosen during the Indian Stampede and Pioneer days held in Fallon during American Indian Week.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006. Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.