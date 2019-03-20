Past Pages for March 20-22, 2019

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Young camels: A camel was born in San Francisco and that city went into fits of wonderment saying that this was the first-born of American camels. There have been several of these animals born amid the wilds of Nevada — in fact there are a dozen or two running at large along the Carson River, near the old Overland route.

140 Years Ago

Removing the dead: Workmen were engaged in removing the few bodies, which remain in the old burying ground opposite D. A. Bender's residence where workers are preparing to erect D. L. Bliss' projected mansion. One of the bodies exhumed was of a man buried 19 years ago. Upon opening the coffin, it was found that the corpse was in full possession of hair and beard.

130 Years Ago

Death of Mrs. Fothergill: Mrs. Elizabeth Fothergill, wife of Henry Fothergill, an employee of the Carson Gas Works died after a four-month illness of dropsy of the heart. She was a native of West Canada and only 34 years of age. She leaves a family of six boys, all under 15 years of age left to battle with the world without a mother's care or counsel.

110 Years Ago

Every little bit helps:

The statesman does the speaking,

The editor booms the town.

The lover does the popping,

The damsel turns him down—

The poet does the dreaming,

The farmer clears the woods,

The eagle does the screaming

But the stork delivers the goods.

— Exchange

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Carson Theatre—"Dark of the Sun," with Rod Taylor, Yvette Mimieux and Jim Brown — Brutes, Savages, Heroes! They're mercenaries… they're paid to do a job."

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: The gravesite of Nicholas and Rebekah Ambrose sits above Highway 50 East, off Akron Way. Officials are considering naming the Carson River access area after the historic couple.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Bathing in fog: In the White Pine District of Nevada inhabitants bathe by walking around in the thick fog which overhangs the place. It is so thick that persons often run against each other while bathing.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: A pair of horses attached to an empty hay wagon ran away, taking a zig zag course over the town — no damage, lots of dust.

Mr. T. F. Laycock, scenic artist, is doing some splendid work on the scenery for the play "Nick of the Woods," to be presented by the Curry Engine Company.

The sprinkler was out on Carson Street settling the dust. Whether a corporation or individual is paying for this luxury, they merit our thanks.

130 Years Ago

A good idea: The boys of the Orphan's Home were given an unexpected treat by Mr. Park, the new Superintendent. He announced that he would take a dozen or two to Washoe Lake for a day of fishing. Some of the boys fainted at the news, but were soon revived. At last accounts they were yanking the catfish out of the water so fast that there were five or six in the air all the while. The boys are pleased with the new Superintendent.

110 Years Ago

Balloonists found: Six men who ascended in the big racing balloon, "America," were lost to the world for 72 hours when the fierce winds blew them to a great height above the Sierra Madre peaks and then brought them to earth in a blinding blizzard. They arrived at the foot of the mountain trail where friends waited for them.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Playing at Harrah's Tahoe, Bobby Gentry and Geezinslaw Brothers; at Reno, The Sammy Davis, Jr. Show starring Carmen McRae."

20 Years Ago

Mouseketeer sentenced: Darlene Fraschilla, a former Mouseketeer has been sentenced to two years in federal prison and $6,144 in restitution for using bogus or bounced checks to buy investments and lying to the Securities and Exchange Commission. She was one of nine original Mouseketeers on the Mickey Mouse Club television show from 1955-1959.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Born: In Carson, March 20, 1869 to the wife of Henry Caftal, a daughter.

140 Years Ago

Temperance lecture: Mr. D. Banks McKenzie, the justly celebrated and eloquent temperance lecturer will lecture at the Opera House. He has been in all the large cities and towns in California and is Superintendent of the Home of the Inebriates at Needham, Massachusetts. He has seen much of the evil and misery engendered by intemperance. Seats are free.

130 Years Ago

Pigeon thief: Indian George was charged with breaking into a house and stealing four pigeons. He was arraigned, pleaded guilty and in the State Prison the same afternoon.

On the night of the burglary, William Lynch, a colored man, was home in bed when he was awakened by the tapping of a pigeon's foot on the roof. As he listened to the noise, it occurred to him that the bird would not be up at that time and he dressed and went out to a building where the pigeons, a choice lot of tan-tails, roosted.

When he came near the roost he saw a man's arm come out of a hole in the side of the loft and pass out four white pigeons, and another man's hand reached up and took them.

It was the time of the smallpox quarantine, when Indians were forbidden to come within the city limits. George is a young Indian about 20 and sports a wooden leg. He wanted the food but when he found out stealing pigeons was really a penitentiary offense, he was delighted.

110 Years Ago

St. Peter's largest: The official Protestant Episcopal directory just issued gives the following statistics on the number of communicants in churches in Nevada: Austin, St. George's, 26; Carson City, St. Peter's 132; Elko, St. Paul, 87; Ely, St. Bartholomew's, 50…

50 Years Ago

18-Year old vote: The Nevada Legislature approved a proposed state constitutional amendment to enfranchise the 18-year-old voter. The measure would have to be approved by the 1971 legislative session before the question could come before voters on the ballot in 1972. "The average age of those who fight and die in the war is under 21, morally they should have a say." Quoted in a letter from Joe Bell, student body president of the University of Nevada.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Carson High School Art Club member Jennifer Law paints the ceiling of the Children's Museum handicapped entrance. Law's design was chosen for the mural.

