Past Pages for March 27-29, 2019

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

American Flat: The Virginia and Truckee Railroad Company are vigorously working on their 60-foot tunnel. They are going through the rock that is very hard. Chinese numbering 120 are at work along the line of the road â€“ to be done in six months. (Enterprise)

140 Years Ago

Hank Monk â€“ half century old: Hank has never made an enemy, unless it was the late Horace Greeley. When Horace was running for the Presidency, Hank thought Greeley would reward him for getting him through to Placerville "on time." So, Hank wrote to Greeley asking for some lucrative government billet in the event of Greeley's election. Greeley replied: "I would rather see you ten thousand fathoms in hell than give you a crust of breadâ€¦You are the only man who ever had the power to place me in a ridiculous light before the American peopleâ€¦"

130 Years Ago

Washoe lake: Fish Commissioner Mills went out to Washoe Lake to examine the dam built at the foot of the lake by Theodore Winters to hold the water back among the tulles. Now all the water that runs into the big lake stays there. The flooding of the tulle land will make the hunting better.

110 Years Ago

Shriners: The Kerak Temple, order of the Mystic Shrine, are having their annual ceremony in Reno. Arrangements have been made and the 40 candidates will come to Reno and will be shown into the mysteries of the order. The wives, sisters and daughters of the members will be entertained at a theater party.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Carson Theater â€“ 'Far from the Maddening Crowd.' Her romance with three men becomes a bold adventure in love! With Julie Christie, Terence Stamp, Peter Finch and Alan Bates."

20 Years Ago

Portal to the Past: Kel's Rephotographic Study of the V & T Railroad shows changes that have occurred over our surroundings since the day the railroad carved its mark on the hearts and memories of its inhabitants. The photo taken in 1871 from the bell tower of the State Capitol looking north along Carson street shows the foliage in the summertime. To the left of the photo is Slide Mountain.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

School grounds: The public-school architecture and play grounds need radical reconstruction. The Trustees of the Public School in Carson have contracted with Mr. Wood to have the ground planted with an abundance of cottonwood trees.

140 Years Ago

Typographical blunderings: The Appeal attempted to strengthen their reputation as a prophet and used the word "vaticination." The son of Vulcan to whom the manuscript was given rushed us into mathematics and gave the word "ratiocination." The said fact of two promising young men of Carson â€“ a printer and a proof-reader â€“ will probably not be entirely lost as an example. One took strychnine, and the other took to drinkâ€¦"

130 Years Ago

A kissing burglar: Henry Vickery was killed while trying to escape from the California Penitentiary. He had a queer record. Every time he burglarized a house, he kissed all the sleeping women. (The girls are all wanting to know when they can expect him up this way.)

110 Years Ago

Personals: Anglers are fixing up their trout rods for the season's campaign.

Jake Muller has packages of vegetable and flower seeds for almost every variety known to gardeners and flower raisers.

The Governor's mansion is receiving its final coats of paint.

Hal Mighels expects to go to Ramsey this week on business.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Free trip to campâ€”These girls won a free trip to summer camp because they sold over 200 boxes of candy during the Camp Fire Girls candy sale â€“ Blue Bird Peggy Green, Camp Fire Girl Charla Clay and Blue Bird Debra Meyer.

20 Years Ago

Carson High School report card: 1998 enrollment 8,288, 1997 enrollment 8,037; per pupil expenditure $5,236.62. Average teacher attendance 93%, average student attendance 94%…

Friday

150 Years Ago

Episcopal Church: Services at 11 a.m. Rev. George B. Allen, Rector. Members of the Episcopal congregation have procured a fine lot of flowers from California, and the Church will be decorated with them. A Sunday School anniversary will be held in the evening â€“ all are invited.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: Much cry and little wool â€“ There was a general fire alarm because of a little blaze at the residence of the Postmaster. It was extinguished before the engines arrived.

130 Years Ago

Moore & Parker's Hall â€“ There was another enthusiastic temperance meeting. Dr. McKenzie's convincing arguments induced numerous tipplers to sign the pledge.

Water needed: Lt. Gov. Davis, Controller Hallock and Treasurer Tufly were looking for water from King's Canyon for irrigating the Capitol and Orphans' home, but did not find enough. Why don't they plan with the Virginia City Water Company to tap their pipe at Lakeview.

110 Years Ago

Yerington started V & T: Forty years ago, H. M. Yerington turned the first spadeful of earth for the Virginia and Truckee. The first section of the line was between Carson City and Virginia City before the line was completed into Reno. The engines were hauled up the terrific mountain roads from Reno to Virginia City by team and from Reno to Carson in the same manner. The main line was a side track that runs beside the mint lot. (continued Saturday)

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Hi, Tyrannosaurus Rex â€“ Patti Wedge, 5-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Wedge, waves her doll in greeting to a king-size tyrannosaurus rex on display at the Ormsby County Science Fair at the high school gymnasium. The award-winning exhibit was an entry by Mrs. Gina Kies' second grade class at Edith Fritsch School.

20 Years Ago

Middle east in the wild West: Yolanda Garcia-Tella is an administrative secretary for the state. At night she becomes Yolanda Sultana, practitioner of the art of belly dancing. Yolanda and four other Carson City residents, make up the Babylon Babes â€“ Zarita Munoz, a ballet teacher; Yann Ling, formally a Chinese dancer and instructor; Diana Elkins, a black belt in martial arts and Terry Mattig. The sole man is Warren Munoz, the group's drummer.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.