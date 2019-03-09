Past Pages for March 9-12, 2019

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Velocipede: Jim Platt of Empire has made a velocipede. Jim is an ingenious blacksmith and has made a vehicle in the line indicated that runs nicely and which he can ride. Bully for Jim.

140 Years Ago

Conflagration narrowly escaped: Smoke could be seen to rise from a compost pile in the backyard of the Ormsby House, near the Second Street fence. A cry of fire startled everyone and set the bells to ring out their fearful alarm. The Warrens got a stream of water, and the peril was averted.

130 Years Ago

The 12 o'clock bill (the early saloon closing bill): It is unlawful for any person or persons…in the business of selling any kind or kinds of spiritous or malt liquors or engaged in carry on or conducting any kind or character of gambling or games of chance, to open such a place of business for the sale of such liquors…at an earlier hour than six o'clock in the morning of each and any day, and no such person or persons, firm or corporation shall see or give away any such liquor or continue to allow the continuance of games after the hour of 12 o'clock p.m. of each day. Violation is deemed a misdemeanor, and fine of $200, or by imprisonment in the County Jail for 30 days…

110 Years Ago

Born: To the wife of Ray Crowell, a daughter. Mother and child are doing nicely. The Father is elated.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: Playing at the High Sierra Theater at Sahara Tahoe, "The Subject was Roses" with Patricia Neal, Jack Albertson and Martin Sheen. The story of three strangers: A mother…A father… And a son.

20 Years Ago

Ormsby House sale: Auction for the Ormsby House will be held for the 200-room hotel-casino. Those wishing to bid must present $200,000 to make a bid. General Manager Bob Cashell said there is a possibility he may bid on it but not until he finds out how low a bid Cerberus Partners will accept.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

Mint appropriations: Congress has appropriated $42,000 for machinery and $74,000 for wages in constructing the Carson Mint.

State Asylum Bill: The bill has been signed by the Governor. The Asylum is to be located here in Carson upon 10 acres of land. The land lies outside the town limits. It would be well for the County Commissioners to take into consideration extension of the limits.

140 Years Ago

The Episcopal Church Bell: That old cracked bell has been taken from the belfry for repairs. It will not preclude a large and devout attendance to hear the pearls of Christianity and logic drop from the eloquent lips of Rev. Geo. R. Davis, the pastor who officiates at St. Peter's Church in this city.

130 Years Ago

All sorts:

Four electric lights will soon be put on the dome of the Capitol building.

State Treasurer Tufly is slowly getting over his poison oak troubles.

The smallpox seems in no danger of spreading further. The Ormsby House patients are getting better quite rapidly.

110 Years Ago

Advertisement: "This is the only big show coming to the Carson Opera House, The premier musical event of the year, Victor Herbert and Glen McDonough's phenomenal musical extravaganza success, 'Babes in Toyland' with an incomable [sic] cast and the best singing choir in America…. singers, dancers, comedians. Prices 50 cents-$2. Box sheet open at Muller's Drug Store."

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Carson Theater—'In Enemy Country'—Mission to steal the most devastating weapon of world war, with Tony Franciosa and Anjanette Comer."

20 Years Ago

Seniors of the week: Volunteer winners of the week George and Floss Brott have been at the senior center since 1994 and spent many hours volunteering. This week they were named the Senior Volunteers of the Week. Floss is a hostess in the dining room, and George helps sets up the dining room, move the tables and chairs around. George says, "And I like to smile and make people happy."

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Velocipedes: Professor Orndoff and other velocidists [sic] in and around Virginia [City] practice their whirligigs at the old Fort Homestead.

140 Years Ago

Ghosts: There was a quartz mill keeping up an incessant clatter by day and night in Ash Canyon. One day an employee met with a fatal accident and from that time on prosperity had deserted the institution. The mill became a heavy burden of expense to its owners and was dismantled and abandoned. But, on one of our windy nights, a number of young men who live in the vicinity of the old mill were in town having a convivial time. At 11 o'clock that night after hoisting in all the rotten whiskey and stale lager they were capable of packing, they concluded to go home.

It was a fearful night to foot it through the canyon, one of those nights when witches delight to dance and have a merry time. The boys began beating the boiler with sticks and clubs and generally raising the Plutonian monarch when the groans of a man suffering emanated from the interior of the boiler and continued for upwards of a quarter of an hour—and then suddenly a white vapor, gradually assuming a human shape, crept out of the old iron vessel –and at that point the boys fled for their respective homes.

130 Years Ago

Starving Washoe: The authorities thought with the smallpox scare that Carson should be quarantined against the Indians. It was feared the disease would be spread as they go from house to house doing chores and washing. It is a fact that when smallpox starts with the Indians, their losses are about 75 percent.

The quarantine against the Indians cut them off from supplies and employment. The Washoe's who were camped in Kings canyon are now on the verge of starvation. The cook at the Arlington heard a noise and went out to find the Indians weak and emaciated. He brought out some food. There should be a subscription raised at once and sent to them. They are ready and willing to work, but are prevented from doing so by the quarantine.

110 Years Ago

Flowers: Muller's drug store will have a consignment of fresh cut flowers from San Francisco. This will be a regular feature.

50 Years Ago

Space Center, Houston: America's first transfer in space – James A. McDivitt and slightly sick Russell L. Schweickart moved from the Apollo 9 command ship to a lunar module LEM and beamed to earth a picture of the crowded cabin. Reports were that all systems were working well which was an encouragement to Americas' plans to land two men on the moon.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Kids are free! "The Great American Train Show," Hundreds of tables and trains. 7 operating layouts, free workshops, The Big Fun Railroad with trains the kids can run, door prizes, weekend fun and much more. Adults only $6, kids under 12 free. Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.