Past Pages for Nov. 14-16, 2018

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Carson Branch Mint: The machinery for the Branch Mint at Carson has arrived at San Francisco. It will be brought over the mountains and Col. Curry has gone to California to expedite its shipment. The building is all ready for the machinery. A check has been received for $83,810 so bills can be paid and no delay need occur. The opening of our Branch Mint will form an era in Nevada history and enable us to turn our own vast silver and gold product into coin. (Enterprise)

140 Years Ago

Cute: At the Nevada State Prison a convict was jestingly told that he was at liberty to make his own selection of the trade he was to follow while incarcerated. The prisoner cutely replied if that is the case, I'll choose the sailor trade. He is now sailing around in the stone quarry.

130 Years Ago

Episcopal Social: The Ladies' Aid Society of the Episcopal Church will give a party at the Armory Hall. Dancing will begin promptly at 8 o'clock. Oysters and coffee will be served during the evening.

100 Years Ago

Honor roll, the Victory Girls who have pledged and matched a service star: Bernice Harris, Gwendolyn Rogers, Justine Rogers, Lilliam Bonafous, Ellen McDonald, Dorothy Harrington, Jessie McKenzie, Marguerite Hagmeyer, Beatrice Pyne and Grace Sprague.

70 Years Ago

Letter to the Editor: "There is an old social custom of which good manners required a guest at a pleasant occasion to write a "bread and butter" letter to his host thanking him for his courtesy and hospitality. May this serve as our letter to the pleasant and courteous people of Carson… All the time spend in Hunter's Lodge, the Senator Saloon, the Bonanza Inn and Tommy's Victory, not to mention Ella Broderick's, the Brass Rail, Melody Lane, Ships Bar, Minden Inn and the Original Crystal Chandeliers in the interest of literary research…. Yours truly, Lucius Beebe, Charles Clegg."

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "A special holiday Antique Show & Sale, Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson, Carson City. Don't Miss Out! Prices are reasonable. Connie's Oldies but Goodies Promotions."

Thursday

150 Years Ago

House burners: Incendiaries set fire to the building occupied by Al Rollins, then the acid factory. Police of Carson were on hand, and nipped the two rascals who by torch and coal oil tried to lay our town in ashes. Fudge and Gray, the two perpetrators, were put in jail and held to answer before the next Grand Jury. Bond was set at $8,000 each. The newly elected Justice of the Peace revoked the decision made by Judge McKeeby and reduced the bond to $1,000, now Gray is at large to await Grand Jury action.

140 Years Ago

Gone to the Springs: Conductor M. Follett who has been suffering from rheumatism has gone to Genoa Hot Springs to find relief. Mr. Stephen Sancho has returned from the Genoa Springs fully restored to health.

130 Years Ago

Water makes it go: Water is tumbling down the Carson river and seven mills have started up with Virginia City and Gold Hill ore. Five inches of snow fell at Virginia City and higher in the mountains where there was more. This plus the warm weather have started up the quartz mills that will run right along all winter. The Empire Mill is employing a good force of men and so are the Morgan, Mexican, Brunswick, Vivian, Santiago and other mills down the river.

100 Years Ago

Orphan boy passes: Edward Turner, one of the boys at the Orphans' Home passed away from the Spanish influenza. Turner who was sent to the home from Elko County was 16 years old.

70 Years Ago

Classified ads: Counselors wanted at Orphan's home. Apply in person. For sale 1931 Chevrolet Coupe. Runs good, excellent tires. Phone Carson 423-W. For rent: Three-bedroom apartment, kitchen and bath, all utilities furnished. By week or month…Hays Motor Lodge, 8th and Plaza.

20 Years Ago

Slot machine workout: Two devices are being promoted as the world's first heart-healthy slot machine on display at Sunset Station hotel-casino. The Money Mill and Pedal 'n Play aim to trim your thighs by capturing quarters. Pedal and Play has gamblers climb onto a stationary bicycle and grip two handles on either side of the seat. The Money Mill gamblers can control the speed and incline of a treadmill that is hooked up to a slot machine.

Friday

150 Years Ago

White Pine Train: A train of prairie schooners drawn by teams of from eight to 12 mules each left Carson City for White Pine. The train was loaded with provisions, mining stocks, etc. Among the latter were the doors and window frames, dressed lumber for floors, partitions for two or three buildings. The distance from Carson to White Pine is 320 miles. The teams will be some twenty days in reaching their destination.

140 Years Ago

Too bad! Hank Monk: He complains that he has had less passengers of a gullible nature traveling with him to and from Lake Tahoe. He says, to use his own language, "If I don't get rid of some of my accumulated lies before the Legislature adjourns, I'll bust sure."

130 Years Ago

All sorts: General Marlette came down from the Lake yesterday. Fred Dangburg was in town packing a torch. Alf Chartz, the stenographer, returned to Virginia City. A. Livingstone took Frisbie's eye with him to San Francisco where he will have it polished. Frisbie has borrowed one for a few days.

100 Years Ago

Want rabbit drive: Acting Governor Sullivan has addressed a communication to the officers of Douglas and Ormsby counties asking that Indians be permitted to hold a rabbit drive. Captain Pete says food is scarce among Indians, and there will be suffering among them unless some alleviation is provided. A big bag of rabbits will help a long way.

70 Years Ago

Man on the Street by Jock Taylor: One of the judges at the Nevada Day art exhibit in Virginia Harsh's art salon couldn't speak English. Jimmy Toddy, a young Navajo student at Stewart, is being taught to read and write, but is an artist of such ability the Indian service was obliged to move him from a former school where demand for his work had become so great it interfered with his schooling…

20 Years Ago

Walgreens opens: The new location carries 18,000 items…. and a convenient seating area near the pharmacy. The pharmacy has exclusive Intercom Plus computer links to all Walgreens pharmacy departments and offers touchtone and auto prefills.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan and Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.