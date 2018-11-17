Past Pages for Nov. 17-20, 2018

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Meteoric shower: Those who witnessed it said it was the grandest and most magnificent ever seen. Some of the meteors resembled comets, while others like balls of fire passing and then exploding…

140 Years Ago

Carson theater fire: While Carsonites were at Church, the town was startled by a fire at the Carson Theater building, one of the oldest buildings in Carson. The actual damage is still being determined. The Theater has been the scene of many a pleasant evening's entertainment. Mr. Moore, the owner, told us that he has paid enough insurance on the property, he can have a first-class stone building built.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: For sale—A young fresh cow. There will be a $25 keno pot at the Monarch on Sunday night. Married—at Franktown, Bower's Mansion by Rev. G. R. Davis, Ebenezer Twaddle to Miss Alice B. Jones, both of Washoe.

100 Years Ago

Spanish influenza—with the sick: William Keyser, Mrs. P.A. McCarran, Mrs. Caroline Knapp, Mrs. Mary Cowing and Miss Mary Casson are all down with the flu.

School will open on Monday if health conditions in the city continue to improve.

70 Years Ago

New dog: Buck Eldredge was overjoyed by the gift of a lady bird dog from Alturas, the new belle of the community. He thinks somebody made a mistake and that the gal really came from Hollywood.

20 Years Ago

Carson City history: The State Historic Preservation Office has placed 23 large, blue markers in the shape of Nevada throughout Carson City. Some homes from the early years such as Rinckel Mansion, Matt Gardener's home, the Bliss Mansion and intriguing events such as the Corbett-Fitzsimmons fight location have had the historic markers placed. Wilbur Wieprecht was responsible for getting more than 200 of these markers to historic sites statewide.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

New theater hall: Moore and Parker's New Theater Hall has a beautiful room, large and light. The wainscot which is four feet high runs entirely around the hall and has been nicely grained. The walls have been papered with a neat and handsome pattern representing large blocks of marble. The tongued and grooved ceiling overhead has been painted white. The floor is of seasoned lumber. It is no doubt the finest and largest hall in the State.

140 Years Ago

Skating: Manager W. M. Lynch of the new skating rink which is undergoing a process of being placed in condition for the approaching skating season will have two or three surgeons in attendance at the rink during the winter to set and amputate limbs of the unfortunate skaters– free of charge. This assurance will attract a larger number of visitors to the rink.

130 Years Ago

St. Peter's Church: Rev. Mr. Sanford made his initial bow to the parishioners of St. Peter's parish. He is a man of very pleasing delivery, and his excellent sermon made him friends with all who listened to him. It is hoped he will become the permanent rector.

100 Years Ago

Quarantine lifted: The quarantine established for protection of state university students has ended. Students residing in Reno who have been deprived of university privileges are to report immediately to their instructors. Please remember that the danger is not over.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Moving day—Carson-Tahoe hospital staffers raced the clock this morning to get ready before the patients arrived. Even Warren Barber's ambulance was pressed into the moving business. (Fire destroyed the old hospital.)

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: Cinema 50 Discount Theatre, all seats all shows $1.50—"Halloween: H20," "Bride of Chucky," and "Rush Hour."

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

Business in Carson: This great entrepot for Douglas and Ormsby Counties is now sending out for cash, grub to "Winter over" the people of these counties. Merchants are busy in sacking, boxing and delivering beans and flour to the hungry. Hotel keepers have employed extra Chinese cooks to feed the few famished Democrats that will be allowed to represent their counties in the next Legislature. Saloon keepers have a good supply of "old Bourbon." Our hay ranchers are getting their crop into market for $25 per ton. Vegetables are available, especially potatoes for 4 cents per pound.

140 Years Ago

Bogus relics: Hendricks who follows the trade of bogus relic makers is in a Virginia City jail. He claims to have found Eureka a good field for his business and has disposed of several curiosities to local collectors. Among these was a rusty knife (sprinkled with chicken blood), a souvenir of a murder, a blanket that Napoleon wrapped himself with, bogus etching of Hogarth's, a section from Oliver Cromwell's boot and a nail from Captain Kidd's treasure box…

130 Years Ago

All sorts: A man in Omaha who married two wives was shot dead by the first one. Rev. C. S. Fisher of Reno by invitation of the WCTU will lecture on Temperance at the Methodist Church.

100 Years Ago

A poem WW I—Spanish influenza:

"Father's got the Flu'" by E. A. Brininstood

There's a heap of trouble 'round our place;

Our joy's gone up the spout;

Poor mother, with a worried face,

Just tip-toes in and out.

The neighbors eye us all askance

And tell us child'urn, 'SHOO!"

So do our cousins and our aunts.

since father's got the 'flu!'"

50 Years Ago

Talent Hunt: President-elect Richard M. Nixon has his top advisers looking for men to serve in his Cabinet and for many administration jobs.

20 Years Ago

Clinton/Lewinsky: Twenty-two hours of Linda Tripp tapes were released by the House Judiciary Committee and gave America its first chance to hear Lewinsky's voice in one of the few remaining mysteries of the affair.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.