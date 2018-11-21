Past Pages for Nov. 21-23, 2018

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

From Austin and White Pine: An earthquake was felt at 5:15 a.m., some saying they felt two shocks. Men were awakened from sleep, doors were shaken, windows rattled, and articles in the room moved.

The stages continue to be crowded and leave passengers behind at every trip. There are three stage lines from here to White Pine. Our streets were never so lively. (Enterprise)

140 Years Ago

Cutters: Dr. J. M. Benton received a couple cutters from Wisconsin that are of the latest pattern and gotten up in the high style of the art. The young ladies may have a sleigh ride because there are now cutters at Benton's stable.

130 Years Ago

V&T accident: As the freight train was leaving Reno the driving wheel of the engine came off, the axle having made a clean break close to the wheel. The corner of the engine fell to the track and a new engine was telegraphed for at Carson. If the engine had broken down at Lake View, it would have smashed things. This was a passenger coach with a freight and a car load of powder.

100 Years Ago

Memory: Editor Appeal—"Your suggestion that a memorial shaft be erected in the capitol grounds to the memory of Nevada' sons 'who did not return' (from WW I) should be taken up immediately."

50 Years Ago

Carson City Girls Wins: Minnie Lee Edmundson, 4-H member from Ormsby County, has won an all-expense paid trip for her top achievements in various 4-H projects for the year. She will travel with 22 young Nevadans to attend the National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago.

20 Years Ago

Big derrick: Max Baer, Jr. also known as Jethro Bodine, is not giving up his idea of having a big derrick. He said his proposed Beverly Hillbillies hotel and casino in Reno needs a 240-foot tall, signature oil derrick with a 70-foot high flame. Baer played Jethro Bodine in the TV show, "The Beverly Hillbillies" from 1962 to 1971.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

Effects of secession: The Paris Illustration tells a story about the Siamese Twins. They lived together in great happiness until the war broke out when Chang declared himself a Unionist, and Eng a Secessionist. The quarrels became violent, and the twins were at the point of fighting a duel.

140 Years Ago

The sorrowful man: A poor half-clad man with a care-worn appearance with a pair of stocks with a short stick nailed across one end of each for crutches, hobbled around town on Sunday. He asked for a few dimes to procure bread. As he spoke, a tear coursed down his cheek. His appeal was not unheeded. With a clanking sound his ungainly crutches bore him and his accumulation of $4.50 down the street—into the Barbary Coast where he played pedro and drank stale beer… until every cent was gone.

130 Years Ago

A big find: Captain Jim Townsend of the Homer Mining Index has made a big find of coarse placer gold. His big find seems to end where it began. He laid himself out in his best style to discover where the reds dug the gold, but they would not be inveighed.

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Wrigley's Give to United War Work, We will win this war—Nothing else really matters until we do! Be patient here—Our Boys are getting Wrigley's over there!"

50 Years Ago

Historical designation: The old section of Carson City has been designated a "historical area" by the city council by the request of the Ormsby County Carson City Historical Commission. Commission Chairman Victor Goodwin, said that designation would encourage residents to "restore and maintain their old homes and business buildings in the style in which they were originally built."

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Mayor Ray Masayko challenged all city employees to donate blood by doing just that, with the help of nurse Donna Calonico, at the United Blood Services. The mayor's formal written challenge will be delivered to all city employees…

Friday

150 Years Ago

Catholic: The church building in this place has been enlarged and improved. A choir has been organized. Father Gleeson presides over the congregation and is an eloquent speaker. The entire Catholic population is requested to be present.

140 Years Ago

An Indian Schoolboy: A Washoe Indian boy 14 years of age is a pupil in one of the public schools of this city. It is stated that he is a very diligent student and is in the third reader. He can write a very legible hand. The boy's mother is a Washoe Indian, but she appears to take as much interest in her son's personal appearance and education as the proudest white mother.

130 Years Ago

Peter Cavanaugh: was committed to the Nevada Insane Asylum. He has been troubled for some time with softening of the brain, following a stroke of paralysis. He grew up in Carson where many friends will regret his misfortune. His sister has cared for him ever since he became afflicted.

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: Gray, Reid, Wright—"Colgate talcum powder 15 cents, bath tablets 3 for 25 cents, skirt bindings 9 cents, common pins 4 cents, linen tape 5 cents, collar supports 3 cents…"

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Sahara Tahoe, South Shore/Lake Tahoe, now playing in the High Sierra Theater, the most beautiful musical love story ever! 'Camelot.' With Richard Harris and Vanessa Redgrave. Admission $2.50."

20 Years Ago

Heidi Fleiss: The "Hollywood Madam" was released from federal prison to a halfway house. She spent 20 months in prison for conspiracy, tax evasion and laundering call-girl profits according to spokesman Dominic Gutierrez.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.