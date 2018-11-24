Past Pages for Nov. 24-27, 2018

Saturday

150 Years Ago

Have you been vaccinated? Dr. C. C. Green of Virginia (City) says that 20 cases of smallpox are under treatment in the city. Two people were buried yesterday and more have ordered their coffins for the long journey. The News says, "unless the disease is better managed and hemmed in than at present, it is very liable to spread…" All are advised to take immediate measures to avert a calamity.

140 Years Ago

Episcopal Church Ball: A Thanksgiving Ball will be given by the ladies of the Episcopal Church on the night of Thanksgiving day. The proceeds of this entertainment are to go to the poor. If that is the object, let the ball be a success.

130 Years Ago

Recommended Stories For You

Advertisement: "The morn has its time for breaking,

The sun has its time to set,

But the weekly shipments for Olcovich Bros.

Show no sign of abating yet.

The last load of freight consisted of coffee, tea, mackerel, raisins, boots, shoes, tobacco, brandy and a lot of staple and fancy dry goods…"

100 Years Ago

Lightless night is over: The darkness of the war is to be lifted. The bright lights of Broadway and other nightlight sections will twinkle with peace. Fuel Administrator Garfield has lifted the lightless night order.

50 Years Ago

Nixon/Eisenhower wedding: Julie Nixon and Davis Eisenhower who met and courted on the campaign trail will be married at Manhattan's Marble Collegiate Church in a private ceremony. The ceremony will be performed by the Rev. Dr. Norman Vincent Peale, author of "The Power of Positive Thinking."

20 Years Ago

Tobacco deal: The tobacco deal could mean more money to Nevada $1.2 billion as well as more public health benefits than a state lawsuit could achieve.

Sunday

150 Years Ago

White Pine: In a telegraph from Albert S. Evans on his travels to the White Pine mines: "I have just reached here… having made a full examination of the White Pine mines. Their richness is incredible, silver being taken out by millions…. A. P. Stanford, Mak McDonald, L. F. Loveland and other San Francisco capitalists are investing immense sums in the purchase of mines…. None should come unprovided which means to remain all Winter–heavy snows are expected daily."

140 Years Ago

Episcopal Church: Regular services at St. Peter's Church. Subject for the evening sermon: "Future Punishment, or What is Hell?" George K. Davis, Rector.

Rev. Mr. Davis is acquiring much popularity. There is a plain, common-sense vein running through his discourse. Glad to have so sound and acceptable a preacher fetched amongst us.

130 Years Ago

Roll of Honor: Miss Starling's class—Lottie Meder, Vernie Bright, Nora Newnham, Edna Mills, Virginia Belknap, Flora Cottrell, and Josie Roberts (of Roberts House family).

100 Years Ago

Prohibition law: State goes dry—The prohibition law in Nevada becomes effective on Dec. 16, 1918.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Carson Artist Honored—Paul S. Garwood, vice president and general manager of Bell of Nevada introduces artist Dean Millman whose painting was selected to appear on the 1969-70 Bell of Nevada telephone directory.

A painting of a V & T engine stop atop the Crown Point trestle commemorates the opening of the railroad in 1869. Dean A. Millman's painting was selected by a committee of judges from among 17 paintings.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "10th Annual Nutcracker Ballet presented by the Brewery Arts Center, Thanksgiving Weekend, Carson City Community Center, Tristi Ann McMaster-Sugar Plum Fairy, principal dancer, Norvell Robinson, Jr.- Cavalier, Armen & Reuben Hagopian, Russian dancers. Admission $16…"

Tuesday

150 Years Ago

A Thanksgiving turkey: Mr. Fayette King presented to the Appeal editor a Thanksgiving turkey. Now and then there is a man who "talks turkey" to the editor.

140 Years Ago

Turkeys: The President and our bucolical Governor have set Thanksgiving aside as a day of turkey, stuffing and pie, and are bringing to town the Bird of our Fathers, likewise the Goose of our mothers and the Ducks, drakes and chickens of the ancestral stock.

130 Years Ago

Advertisement: Carson Opera House, John Piper. Manager—Haverly's American-European Mastodon Minstrels… The eccentric, grotesque, G. H. Tildeing the modern Minstrel, Lew Hawkins, the mystifying Crowley. The Gorgeous $10,000 first part. Imperial Japanese Troupe, direct from the Court Theater of His Majesty, the Mikado of Japan, including three cute, cunning little Allrights… March of the Polish Grenadiers. The Lawn Fete. A choir of solo singers. Grand Orchestra and military band. Beautiful Street Parade at 11:45. Admission $1.25.

100 Years Ago

With the sick (Spanish flu): Miss Mary Casson, Mrs. Max Stenz, Jr. On the road to recovery: Mrs. F. H. Blackwell, the Ameli family and Ambroisetti family…

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: Sahara Tahoe Hotel and Casino, High Sierra Theater presents Sidney Poitier, especially when it's 'For the Love of Ivy.'"

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: President Clinton and National Turkey Federation Chairman Frank Gessell admire a 45-pound turkey at the White House where the President gave the traditional pre-Thanksgiving pardon.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.