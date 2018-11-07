Past Pages for Nov. 7-9, 2018

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Carson Warm Springs: A correspondent of the S. F. Bulletin writes that one of the most wonderful places he had the good fortune of visiting in the valley is the Warm Springs. There are is in number six, each about 40 feet square. The bottom is granite and they vary in depth from 2 to 5 1/2 feet. The deeper ones for adults, the shallow for children. The water is milk warm and possesses great medicinal properties.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: A shipment of $5,000 standard silver dollars was made from the Carson Mint to the First National Bank in Denver. The Au Fait Club, recently organized, will give a party at a near day. A coral earring was lost. The finder will confer a favor by leaving at the Appeal office. Miners wanting employment are directed to apply to A. S. Gould at the Arlington House.

130 Years Ago

Recommended Stories For You

Lessons in German: An opportunity to learn one of the great modern languages is something to be improved. We call attention to the card of Judge Waitz wherein he proposes to give tuition in the German language. He is a well qualified teacher. Besides we have often heard it said that he speaks German.

100 Years Ago

Christmas cartons ready (WW I): Cartons for soldiers' Christmas may be obtained at Red Cross headquarters on the presentation of a label. The boxes must be ready for mailing not later than the 20th of this month. The government has allowed one package to each soldier, that soldier is to state to whom he label for his box shall be sent.

70 Years Ago

Movies fooled too: Warner Brothers rushed new sound tracks to theaters showing the film "June Bride" in anticipation of a Dewey victory. A line in the dialogue had been changed to say "from McKinley to Dewey." A new sound track will correct the error. (On election night, the Tribune went to press indicating that "Dewey defeats Truman" when in fact Truman had won the presidency.)

Thursday

150 Years Ago

The Mint: A friend who visited Carson has written a full description of the Mint. He says: "The Mint attracts the attention of all newcomers…. It is a stone structure, built of a kind of granite taken from the stone quarry at the Prison. The style of architecture is called the Piet style. The portico is Ionic. There is a spiral staircase connecting the coining room to the next floor…. The attic above is used for general purposes. As a preventative against fire the floors are double, with an inch of mortar between. The basement is divided up into rooms for storing acid, tools, etc. The floor is laid with tiles. All the rooms and passages underneath the rooms containing furnaces are heavily arches. The foundation is seven feet below the basement floor and laid in concrete."

140 Years Ago

All sorts: Ed Brannan, well known in this State as a gymnast and champion dumb-bell lifter died at Cherry Creek of pneumonia, after only a week's sickness.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals have a most laudable object, but if they can succeed in reconstructing the moral character of the mule so as to make him less careless with his heels, they will confer a lasting favor on the human family.

Charles aka "Rattlesnake Jack" has been taken to Baker City, Oregon, on charges of horse stealing, highway robbery and murder.

130 Years Ago

Burglars about: After the inmates of a "Maison de joie" had retired for the night, one of the women was aroused by a noise and immediately saw the head of a man. She was about to cry for help when she a told by the burglar that if she attempted to utter a single sound he would "blow the top of her head off." The ruffian then proceeded to take an inventory of the contents of the sacred precincts. He upturned the ladies bureau and ended up taking seven dollars and a pair of bracelets.

100 Years Ago

Advertisement, Gray, Reid-Wright Co.: "Saturday specials—Ready to wear, our entire stock of woolen and silk dresses, coat, suits and skirts children's included, at 1/4 off. Millinery, our line of fall and winter hats priced originally from $5.00 to $15.00 at 1/4 off…. NOTICE: No goods will be exchanged during he present influenza epidemic."

70 Years Ago

No change in Nevada day celebration: The chamber of commerce declared the Carson's annual Nevada day celebration should be held on October 31—the day on which the state was admitted to the union and at no other time.

20 Years Ago

Nevada Day three-day holiday: Figures showed 53 percent voted in favor of moving Nevada Day to the last Friday of October. While forty-seven percent voted against the measure. The Carson City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Larry Osborne said having a three-day holiday will be a major boon to local business.

Friday

150 Years Ago

Santa Cruz was visited by another earthquake, giving four or five lurches and frightening people into the street.

140 Years Ago

North Carson Mine: Superintendent Gould will resume work on this property as soon as he can secure the services of a sufficient number of miners. It is hoped that the efforts of the energetic superintendent and stockholders will yet be rewarded by striking a bonanza n the North Carson.

130 Years Ago

Flies: The hotels of this city are infested by flies at a time when in former years not a fly was to be seen. Can any local savant assign a cause?

100 Years Ago

Influenza in Tonopah: Twenty-nine deaths were reported from influenza, bringing the total to twenty-nine in nine days. Several new cases of pneumonia have developed at the hospitals, and it is feared that more deaths will occur. (Tonopah Times)

70 Years Ago

Carson resident dies: Mose Butti, 70, was taken by death while working on his yard this morning at his home on 612 Walsh street. He was born in Lombardi, Italy, on December 13, 1878 and came to the United States in 1896. He moved to Nevada to get into the lumber business. He worked as a stone mason and contractor in later years. Survivors, all residents of Carson City, include his widow, Katherine; four children, Jack, Andrew, Gwen and Frances Butti.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Cinema 50 Discount Theater, all seats all shows, all days $1.50—'A Night at the Roxbury,' 'The Parent Trap,' and 'Armadeddon.'" Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan and Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.