Past Pages for Oct. 10-12, 2018

WEDNESDAY

150 years ago

Burglary. — Some burglar or burglars, unknown, broke into George D. Fryer's lower store on Saturday night last unscrewed his patent till from its fastenings and, taking it down into an old, unoccupied building near by, "went through" it. Fryer thinks the got about $10 for their pains.

130 years ago

A Queer Plea. The last number of the Prohibitionist comes out against the lottery bill and calls upon all gamblers and saloon keepers to assist in beating it on the grounds that it will cause less money to be spent in saloons an local gambling houses than now. This is the first time we ever saw a prohibitionist organ lending advice to the saloon and gambling interest in the matter of protecting their business.

100 years ago

Stray Mule. A white mule has strayed on to the Davis ranch, north of town. Owner can have same by calling for it and paying for this ad.

70 years ago

At an impressive ceremony in Reno Wednesday night, Joe Stirman of the local chapter of DeMolay received the highest award, Chevalier, that can be given an active member of the Order of DeMolay. The award of Chevalier is given only to extremely active members and is the highest and most significant degree to be conferred upon any in the DeMolay order.

50 years ago

Stewart Indian School, reverting to losing ways last week after winning for the first time the week before, clashes with Wooster High School's junior varsity tomorrow afternoon in Reno. The Braves, 26-13 victims of Yerington in a home game last week, are now 1-3 on the season. Tomorrow's game is non-conference.

30 years ago

The Carson City Sheriff's Deputy's Protective Association announced Friday that it fully supports the proposed $18 million public safety complex.

THURSDAY

150 years ago

Indians Hung. — The Lassen Sage Brush confirms the account of the hanging of the Indians who murdered the Pierson family. They were hung near Susanville.

130 years ago

One form of punishment after death is that invented by a Mrs. Harris, of Topeka, Kansas. She has put up over her husband's grave a lasting memorial of the illness which caused his death — mania-a-potu. At the base of the simple grant shaft are carved a mass of coiling and writing snakes. Above it is cut is name and age, and the simple sentence, "Died of Delirium Tremens." This tombstone does not lie.

100 years ago

In the federal court yesterday afternoon Gus Voost and Frank Kosir, charged with and pleading guilty of having dynamite in their possession without having obtained it through the channels prescribed by law, were fined $200 and costs by Judge Farrington. The men are Greeks and with other countrymen have been operating a mining lease in the eastern part of Elko county.

70 years ago

Governor Vail Pittman arrived in Carson City late Friday night after driving here from McCall, Idaho. Several days last week the governor and members of his elk-hunting party were snowed in the inaccessible Chamberlain basin area in Idaho.

50 years ago

Vicki Lynn Scrivner has stepped in as the new Miss Carson City, replacing Leah Beth LaGrange, who resigned her crown to go on tour with Fred Waring and the Pennsylvanians, and as a result will be unable to fulfill her duties as queen. Miss Scrivner's first official duty will be to ride in the Nevada Day parade on the Carson City float.

30 years ago

Details are sketchy but as many as 100 more wild horses were found dead near Austin the past several days, a Bureau of Land Management official said today. If the latest amount of carcasses found officially total 100, it would bring to 368 the amount of dead horses found north of Austin in the last month.

FRIDAY

150 years ago

Naturalized. In addition to the names of persons heretofore mentioned as naturalized, in District Court, we report the following: Herman Winklemann, George A.F. Randale, Benjamin Tully, Evan D. Jones, Eliing Stengerensen.

130 years ago

It was purely through apathy that there was not meeting last Saturday night to ratify the Republican county ticket. We use the word "apathy" at the same time entertaining the idea that there is a disposition on the part of some to let the ratifying go by default. There is too much apathy in the Ormsby politics at the present time.

100 years ago

Carson City Troop No. 1, Boy Scouts of America, has received the president's flag, which they won by leading all other troops in the state in the sale of Third Liberty Loan Bonds. The flag is 4×6 feet, made of pure silk, and complete with staff and streamers.

70 years ago

An unidentified tourist, sleeping by a glowing campfire last night caused more trouble than he apparently reckoned for. A Carson motorist, coming home from Lake Tahoe along the Clear Creek road, saw the embers of the fire glowing brightly along the creek bed. He reported the fire to an officer on duty in Carson and by the time word was given to Warren Engine Company, it was said, quite a blaze was raging in the Clear Creek area. And when the forest service was notified, the blaze had expanded to a major conflagration. The man was roused from his slumber and reprimanded for falling asleep with a potential serious blaze at his side.

50 years ago

County and municipal solutions to mental health needs of juveniles will be discussed October 7 and 9 at the Reno-Sparks morning and evening unit meetings of the League of Women Voters.

30 years ago

Outgoing Mayor Dan Flammer, in an interview recently, highlighted by his characteristic candor, endorsed longtime resident Marv Teixeira.

