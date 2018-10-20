Past Pages for Oct. 20-23, 2018

Saturday

150 years ago

Hon. Wm. M. Stewart addresses the citizens of Genoa, this evening. He will probably stop here to-morrow. Let's stop him and make him give us a war talk.

130 years ago

If the ratification meeting isn't called pretty soon the editor of the Appeal proposes to hire a hall and ratify anyhow. He has been in the habit of ratifying every year and don't propose to break up old customs.

100 years ago

The county board of health held a meeting this afternoon and passed a resolution directing the closing of the school, all churches, the theater and poolroom for a period for ten days as a precautionary measure against the spread of Spanish influenza. The resolution directed parents to keep their children at home.

70 years ago

While the number of telephones in service in the Pacific west has doubled in the past ten years, an increase of 680 phones has been made during the same period in Carson City.

50 years ago

The State Highway Board extended today speed limits. On U.S. Highway 395 at the northern edge of Carson City. Zones of 55 miles per hour and 65 miles per hour will be established from the end of an existing 45 mph zone to the foot of Lakeview Hill.

30 years ago

A man credited with leaving a legacy to Carson City's primary care organization has resigned, a head of the group said today. F.I.S.H. (Friends in Service Helping) Chief Executive Officer Richard Fleckenstein will accept a position with the federal government.

Sunday

150 years ago

A Singular Shot. A singular case of accidental shooting happened in King & O'Leary's saloon in this city on Sunday. One of a party playing billiards was in the act of making a shot, when one of the chambers of a small revolver which he had in the right side pocket of his pantaloons exploded and wounded him. — R. R. Reveille.

130 years ago

Petrified wood has been found in large quantities in the Hoosac mountains near Pinto, Eureka County. The specimens are oak and pitch pine.

100 years ago

Drs. Huffaker and von Radesky reported about a half dozen new cases of influenza up to noon today. Among the latest being stricken with the ailment was Mrs. Donald Maclean, Miss Jack Hoopes and Mrs. Arnold Millard, Jr., who was reported slightly better yesterday, took a turn for the worse, and has been at the point of death all day.

70 years ago

Readers of the Nevada Appeal — Nevada's oldest daily newspaper — get a partial glimpse in today's issue of the publications "New Look." Noticeable on the front page is the different style name plate — of more streamlined design — which is thought will tend to give page one a more pleasing appearance.

50 years ago

"Night of January 16th," a comedy-drama lightly laced with the social philosophy of Ayn Rand, had the audience alternatively laughing and tingling as the Proscenium Players opened their fourth season Saturday at the Stewart School auditorium.

30 years ago

A proposed 9.3 mile freeway bypass around the capital city will be one-forth of a mile shorter and $3 million cheaper as a result of action taken at a Thursday Board of Supervisors meeting.

Tuesday

150 years ago

Healthy Croppings. Billy Hale, an employee of the office of Wells, Fargo & Co., in this city, yesterday took a piece of White Pine ore to the assay office of Bousfield & Co. for assay, and was somewhat surprised to obtain from the lump — which was hardly as large as a man's fist — a bar of silver weighing six ounces. — Enterprise.

130 years ago

The explosion of a lamp in the rear of the Hole-in-the-Wall caused an alarm of fire last evening.

100 years ago

Approximately 100,000 cases of Spanish influenza are reported in California, Oregon and Washington, with about 2,500 deaths. Health authorities believe the epidemic's peak has not yet been reached.

70 years ago

A number from Carson City will be among the more than 800 alumni expected to trek back to the University of Nevada campus when homecoming activities are held there Oct. 30.

50 years ago

Dr. George L. Moore will speak tonight at the TOPS club at 7:30 p.m. in the Southwest Gas Co. office on Long Street on "weight control." Dr. Moore specializes in obstetrics and gynecology.

30 years ago

The quality of education offered in the public schools received a "C" from Nevadans questioned in a state-commissioned survey.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.