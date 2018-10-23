Past Pages for Oct. 24-26, 2018

Wednesday

150 years ago

Prof. Vincent's Troupe of Glass Blowers arrived here yesterday from Dayton and will exhibit in the Theater today. Performances will commence at 2 o'clock and 7 o'clock. Admission is only 50 cents.

130 years ago

Black Wallace was in the City yesterday.

100 years ago

The death of Mrs. Arnold Millard (Mayme Ryan), which occurred at about 7 Saturday evening, the great heart of practically all of Nevada goes out to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Ryan, the parents and to Arnold Millard, the husband. Mrs. Millard was one of the first this city to be stricken with the dread influenza.

70 years ago

Miss Rosie Bell, 18, currently attending school at the Carson Indian agency in Stewart, will be Nevada's "Indian Queen" during November 1 festivities. On Nevada day she will be outfitted in a specially designed costume compliments of Indians at Fort Hall, Idaho.

50 years ago

(Photo Caption) Kitchen Kids Paul Jacobsen and Paul Sinnott not only score points for Carson High School's football team but perform ably in the kitchen as well. This tasty desert prepared by them in a senior boys home economics brings out the best in their baking ability.

30 years ago

Starting this evening, Nevada Appeal customers will be routed more quickly in the right direction when they call the newspaper. A new auto-attendant will greet callers.

Thursday

150 years ago

But five days intervene between now and the greatest, most momentous election ever held in America. The Democracy of Ormsby county are organized more thoroughly than ever before, and feel hopeful of achieving a victory.

130 years ago

In another column is a proposal made by the Reno Gazette relative to the divining rod. There are thousands who are firm believers in the rod. The writer believes as firmly as he believes the sun rises, that there is some affinity between the rod and metals.

100 years ago

Messenger Girls Wear Uniform Caps. The Western Union messenger girls here were prepared this morning with the new uniform caps that have been adopted by the company since the war case the employment of feminine Mercuries. The caps are Tam O'Shanter style, of regulation olive khaki, which enhance the beauty of the two local messengers. — Tonopah Bonanza.

70 years ago

Estimated total employment for six Nevada industries during September reflected further decreases from high levels reached during previous summer months, according to a report for the Nevada employment security department.

50 years ago

Winnemucca, Nevada — Shosone Indians, in full war paint and carrying rifles, are creeping up on white hunters and ordering them off the reservation. "They looked up and saw us," said John Pope, and Indian also known as "Rolling Thunder. I gave them 15 minutes to get off the reservation," They made it.

30 years ago

A group of legislators agreed Friday to propose a bill that will make smoking unlawful in all enclosed public places and stores unless signs are posted to the contrary.

Friday

150 years ago

Some incidents which transpired on the night of the burning of Nickerson's house led to the suspicion of two young men named Gray and Fudge as the guilty parties. Special officer Gus. Lewis, under the direction Sheriff Edwards, nagged the services of two sharp eyed young fellows to initiate themselves into the good graces of Gray and Fudge with a view of entrapping them.

130 years ago

Ah Tuck Lee, the only Chinese voter in Monterey county, Cal., will cast his first vote in November for Cleveland and Thurman. Tuck Lee was born in Monterey, and follows fishing for a living. He is bright and can speak English and Spanish.

100 years ago

The local doctors report the influenza situation much improved today and it is hoped the worst is over.

70 years ago

Ten persons met their death on Nevada highways during September, it was announced today by Malcolm McEachin, director of the department of highways safety division.

50 years ago

An FBI agent today shot and killed a convict who had twice kidnapped hostages after breaking out of the Nevada State Prison. Killed as he held two hostages in a home overlooking the Pacific Ocean was James R. Gourley, 23, who had bragged he would never be taken alive.

30 years ago

Nevada voters will have their first chance Nov. 8 to prohibit the imposition of state personal income taxes.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.