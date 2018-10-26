Past Pages for Oct. 27-Oct. 30

Saturday

150 years ago

By the grace and authority of our County Commissioners the main streets of Carson are now level — no danger of swamping. Sewers and crossways cross every street, and really Carson has one of the best thoroughfares on the coast.

130 years ago

Fred Dangberg has withdrawn his name from the Democratic Legislative ticket of Douglas. Dangberg is a protectionist.

100 years ago

It has been learned that Johnny Morrison, a Goldfield boy who trained at the University and later was physical instructor at Camp Fremont, died a few days ago at Hoboken, N.J. of pneumonia, following an attack of influenza. He was on his way to the front when stricken. Another Goldfield boy who succumbed to the influenza was Dave Mauser, but of his death few particulars are learned.

70 years ago

It will be only matter of days now until Carson and the state of Nevada put on what may be the best admission day celebration ever staged.

50 years ago

County Commissioners voted to have five telephone lines installed in the Emergency Operation Center of the Law Enforcement Building which could be hooked up to telephones in case of atomic attack or some other disaster.

30 years ago

Back in the 1950s, geologist Ralph Roberts tried in vain to induce mining companies to prospect in the strange rock formations in north central Nevada. Today the mountains are pockmarked by gold mines.

Sunday

150 years ago

The Glass Blowers held forth yesterday at the Theater, great to the edification of their numerous spectators. A beautiful steam engine, in operation, is one of the attractive features of the exhibition. Unique and elegant ornaments are being constantly blown by the artists.

130 years ago

The Republicans of Ormsby are beginning to be more harmonious, and the croakers are quieting down.

100 years ago

In view of the number of sick in this city the boys and girls are asked to refrain from their usual Hallow'een pranks. This is something the young people will gladly forego this year for fear of causing even a moment's annoyance to some sick person. There will be many Hallow'eens in the future when the town is not under the burden of sorrow and sickness.

70 years ago

Advance reports are to the effect that the 1864 ball the evening of November 1 will been of the prime attractions on Nevada Day. Nick Carter, chairman of the program, has some first rate entertainment lined up in addition to the good music promised for the state birthday dance.

50 years ago

Lt. Gov. Ed Fike, convinced Paris peace talks have failed, says the United States should resume full-scale bombing of North Vietnam.

30 years ago

The Carson City Fire Fighters Association has reversed its previous decision, and is now endorsing the passage ballot questions to pay for the construction, maintenance and operating costs for a proposed $18 million public safety complex.

Tuesday

150 years ago

Fire. We would like to call the attention of this commonwealth, to the condition of the fire cisterns in Carson City. It has been reported that the cistern near Judge Johnson's residence is in bad condition, and that at the late fire Curry No. 2 sucked sand instead of water. Gentlemen, look after this matter.

130 years ago

John Haggerty was brought in from Pine Nut last Sunday in a demented condition and placed in the Genoa hospital. Monday night he became so violent that he had to be moved to the county jail, where he died Wednesday morning. He was a coal burner in Pine Nut, and about 50 years old.

100 years ago

At noon today it was stated that Ed Sweetland, who has been very ill, was a little better. Ed Ryan is gradually improving. Mrs. Georgia Newman, who is confined to her room at the hotel, is much better. Dr. Krebs, who at one time was seriously ill with the flu, was on the street yesterday.

70 years ago

At least 12 bands and one drum corps are already assured for Carson's 1948 Nevada Day celebration, A. (Dutch) Berning, chairman of that phase of the coming affair, announced today.

50 years ago

Widespread changes including "more direct involvement with members of minority groups" will be announced when the State Equal Rights Commission meets Wednesday in Reno, according to Jerry Furr, commission chairman.

30 years ago

Campaign expenditures in the race for mayor of Carson City have nearly hit the $31,000 mark as two men vie for the top spot. Semi-retired businessman Bill Reeves had pumped about $19,000 into his campaign and retired IBM salesman Marc Teixeira had spent about $11,000.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.