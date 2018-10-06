Past Pages for Oct. 6-9, 2018

Saturday

150 years ago

The Carson Brass Band has been reorganized, some of the older members remaining and some new ones being added. They are as usual, ready to supply all demands for music for parades and political meetings. Dan Maderia is the leader.

130 years ago

S.S. Sears has been confirmed by the Senate as agent for the Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation. Mr. Sears was for many years editor of the Elko Independent. He is a gentleman of excellent business qualifications.

100 years ago

Recommended Stories For You

"My dear friends — Well, I am beginning to think that either my letters to you or yours to me, must be resting at the bottom of the ocean, for it sure is an awfully long time since I have heard from you. I wrote you in my last letter that (a man) was wounded in one of the big drives, and died later, will not write any more on that for it just breaks my heart." From Issac Blair of Goldfield, former exalted ruler of the B.P.O.E. of Nevada.

70 years ago

Employees of the Virginia and Truckee railway, one of whom has been retired, had their picture taken recently in front of the long-used engine No. 27, which has been placed in retirement. Gordon A. Sampson, vice president and general manager, said the engine "just isn't worth that much."

50 years ago

Do you think you saw smoke coming from the county dump yesterday? Do you know that is impossible because the dump was recently converted to a fill operation? To figure it all out, just reconcile the irreconcilable.

30 years ago

Blood supplies remain at critical levels but have met needs this year in Northern Nevada and the eastern Sierra despite still-reluctant donors afraid of contracting the deadly AIDS virus.

Sunday

150 years ago

Political Discussion. — A political discussion will take place on next Saturday night at Genoa between Attorney General Clarke, who will appear on behalf of the Republican Party, and Colonel A.C. Ellis, who will advocate the Democratic side of the case. An interesting time may be expected.

130 years ago

If any dyed-in-the-wool Democrat or Republican thinks that churning out non-political hogwash for a daily paper, on the eve of a Presidential election, isn't powerfully aggravating work, just let him try it for a few days, and he will wish he was handcuffed and shackled in a distillery, with a dozen bull dogs chained to each whiskey barrel.

100 years ago

Governor Boyle was confined to his home today, battling with a slight attack of the grip.

70 years ago

The fight to save 19-year-old David Blackwell of Tacoma, Wash., from Nevada's lethal gas chamber will be carried on, defense attorney Ernest Brown announced today. Blackwell was convicted of killing two Reno police officers nearly a year ago in a hotel room as they sought to arrest him.

50 years ago

The Ormsby County Historical Commission will send a recommendation to the City Council that part of Carson City be named as a historic area. The boundaries of the proposed historic area would be Fleischmann on the North, 8th on the South, Carson St. on the east and Mountain St. on the West.

30 years ago

Fire Chief Bernard Sease today was quoted as saying he was "very disappointed with the Carson City Firefighter's Association's vote" to not support the proposed new $19 million public safety complex.

Tuesday

150 years ago

Suspended. We are sorry to learn from the editorial columns of the Esmeralda Union that that paper has, in consequence of circumstances over which its conductors have no control, suspended.

130 years ago

The Carson Appeal has entered upon its 33rd volume. The Appeal deserves all the patronage it gets — and more too. The above is from the Elko Independent, and is republished because it hits the nail on the head with a short, quick stroke, about as well as any notice the Appeal has received in turning a new volume.

100 years ago

The lady officers of the Sagebrush club will entertain members on next Thursday. The officers are: Mrs. J.F. Shaughnessy, president; Mrs. J.T. Davis, vice-president; Mrs. W. H. Cavell, secretary; Mrs. P.A. McCarran, past president; Mrs. Kate Emmitt, past vice-president; Mrs. Jos, Sterns, past secretary. Everybody is requested to bring his or her own sugar.

70 years ago

Four jubilant hunters returned to this area this week after a successful elk and deer hunting in the hills of White Pine county. Larry Chambers of Carson and Roy Crowell of Gardnerville each brought home huge elk while Otis (Deke) Shearer and Dick Gamwell of Carson got deer.

50 years ago

Dump Smokes as Bulldozer Lies Broken. If you saw smoke coming from the country dump, that recently was converted to a fill operation, it was because, according to City-County Engineer James Rankin, that a bulldozer at the dump broke down, and "the stuff was getting pretty deep down there," hence the burning.

30 years ago

Ex-Appeal carrier recalls tough route. The Dayton paper route stretched 3 miles over dirt roads for about 50 customers. There was an occasional snake or wild horse and plenty of dogs, but no leash law. The Appeal decided to pay an adult $5 an hour and mileage to do it, carrier Shawn Maloney said. "When I decided I wanted the route, I had to talk them into letting me try it. I did it for free for a month just to get them to give me a chance." Getting people to pay really was an art," Maloney said. "A few saved the rubber bands and gave them back to me. We had to pay for those."

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.