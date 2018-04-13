Past Pages for Saturday, April 14, 2018

150 Years Ago

At the Governor's Mansion: The announcement is hereby made that Governor and Mrs. Blasdel will be pleased to see their friends, at their residence this Wednesday.

130 Years Ago

Row in the Asylum: A few days ago J. Bell and Bechtell had a row at the insane asylum. Bechtell backed Bell up against the wall and tried to tie a knot in his windpipe. Great confusion and music in the air. The Reno papers overlooked the item entirely.

100 Years Ago

License Revoked: The Nye County liquor board, which consists of the three members of the Board of County Commissioners, the district attorney and sheriff, this week revoked the liquor license of the Miners' bar at Manhattan, conducted by Barney Farnelli and Mike Barbera. Complaint had been made to the oars that Barbera ha been guilty of making seditious remarks and had flatly refused to purchase a Liberty bond. –Tonopah Times

70 Years Ago

Mrs. Clarence Berger entertained members of her club recently at her home on West King Street. Contract was played and high score was made by Mrs. Al Lewis.

50 Years Ago

Looking for some undeveloped land for a homesite in the Carson City area? The Bureau of Land Management will caution off 17 tracts, each 2 1/2 acres in size, at a public sale.

30 Years Ago

Hotel-casino officials in Stateline have for years wanted to kill the messengers — the TV weathermen. Officials have watched helplessly as errant winter weather reports spooked hordes of tourists. Harvey's Resort Hotel-Casino and the Park Cattle Co. have split the $26,000 cost of a computer operated weather station to provide up to the minute information on weather conditions.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.