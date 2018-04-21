Past Pages for Saturday, April 21, 2018

150 Years Ago

A young man named George Hatfield started on Sunday forenoon to run a foot race from Genoa to Carson City on a wager of $50. He was accompanied by a man named Lufkin, a sport, and some others. When he came on the edge of Carson, Lufkin informed Hatfield that he had lost because his two hours were up. He got in the wagon and rode in. When the party arrived, one of our citizens telegraphed Genoa to find Hatfield had 16 more minutes when Lufkin said the time was up. As this story comes to us, and if it is a true version, Hatfield was the subject of a deliberate attempt at swindling.

130 Years Ago

Farmers are beginning to pray for rain.

100 Years Ago

Sheriff Nielsen of Douglas County, together with District Attorney Brokliss, came to Carson this morning and turned over into the keeping of Marshal Gray, Herman Waldorf, who was arrested at the request of Douglas County Council of Defense as a dangerous enemy alien.

70 Years Ago

Charter meeting of the Nevada Aquarium Society, affiliated with the Nevada Academy of Natural Science, will be held April 22. On the organizing board are David A. Phoenix and Donald H. Riddell, of Carson City.

50 Years Ago

Gov. Laxalt, who said he found division in the African-American camp, has rejected a demand made in the wake of the death of Martin Luther King Jr. for a special session of the Nevada legislature on civil rights.

30 Years Ago

Seven wild horses have been found dead near Ely and officials said this week they believe the animals were shot.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.