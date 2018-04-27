Past Pages for Saturday, April 28, 2018

150 Years Ago

Serious Trouble at the Pyramid Lake Reservation — Sub Agent Nugent Killed: The news reached here on Saturday that Sub Agent Nugent of the Pyramid Lake Reservation had trouble with some Indians thereabout and, after killing one of them, had been killed himself. It was said the Indians were from the Pitt River Tribe and had a large quantity of ammunition with them.

130 Years Ago

There will be a special train from Virginia and Carson Sunday morning to Reno to take all who wish to go and see the race between Musgrave and Murphy.

100 Years Ago

Many Nevada towns will be awarded honor flags in the Third Liberty Loan campaign.

70 Years Ago

Beaver are returning to the waters, cottonwood and aspen thickets of western Nevada where they have been almost extinct since pre-pioneer days — the days of mountain men and trappers.

50 Years Ago

Fish planting sounds like an easy, mechanical sort of job, but there's more to it than just driving a truck, and it is a lot of hard work, usually with long hours.

30 Years Ago

The Friends in Service Helping Board of Directors recently elected officers for the coming year. Midge Breeden will serve as board chairman for another year with Walt Wagner as secretary.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.