Past Pages for Saturday, April 7, 2018

150 Years Ago

The Warm Springs Hotel was the scene of considerable amusement on Sunday last. A large number of guests were present and the Carson Brass Band being in attendance enlivened the occasion with music. We understand that the band will be at the Springs every Sunday during the coming season.

130 Years Ago

A Shrewd Election Dodge: Major John Dennis arrived yesterday morning as the Melter and Refiner at the Mint. The Democrats are placing some exceptional honest men in office this year in order to throw dust in the eyes of the people at the Fall elections.

100 Years Ago

Peter Arena, who owns what is the Spencer ranch in Smoky Valley near Austin, and who is in Tonopah, told yesterday of having on his place three kid-fawns; in other words, he has three young animals that are half sheep and half deer. They were born recently in a herd of Arena's sheep and, he says, are quite attractive. (Tonopah Times)

70 Years Ago

Reno and Sparks motel and auto court operators, who have been complaining bitterly over loss of business due to drastic power curtailments, where given some relief today. In an order by the public service commission, it was decreed that motels, auto and trailer courts, effective immediately, could allow one identification sign to burn provided all "frills were removed from the sign itself."

50 Years Ago

Mercury Cleaners captured team honors by a wide margin in the "A" division of the Carson City Bowling Association's 14th Annual men's tournament.

30 Years Ago

The murder sentence of a woman who claimed she mistakenly killed her husband in a tragic joke was tossed out Thursday by the Supreme Court.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.