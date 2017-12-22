Past Pages for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017

150 Years Ago

The Overland Route: The local editor of the Virginia Trespass describes a trip which he took recently, 50 miles east of Virginia City on the Overland Route. With the exception of a short distance immediately after leaving that place, he says the round is in splendid condition; and adds that the roads are equally good, it is said, to Salt Lake and beyond, and the trip Overland is now one of pleasure.

130 Years Ago

Jack Ashore; A Tahoe Tar Foul of the Reefs: Yesterday afternoon Sailor Jack, of the good ship Lillie Van, Lake Tahoe, came in on the quarter deck of the Glenbrook stage. Jack, when he struck dry land, began to splice the main brace and unravel his rattling in several snug harbors, and by noon was nearly four sheets to the wind and the rest flapping.

100 Years Ago

A Christmas prayer (first paragraph) God grant no little child may go

With hungry heart or empty hand —

Give this thy world one radiant day

To understand, to understand.

60 Years Ago

Morris Motors grabbed the lead in Charter bowling play this week by sweeping a series from Wilbur's men's shop, which is now tied for second with State Motors, one game off the pace.

30 Years Ago

Instead of more studies, the next Legislature should act quickly to make affordable housing available to the state's poorer people, witnesses told legislators.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.