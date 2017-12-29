Past Pages for Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017

150 Years Ago

In pursuit of Riley: Constable Hawthorne and Thomas Bedford were out day before yesterday in search of Riley, the murderer. They were in Washoe County and vicinity and found unmistakable evidence he had been there. A complaint was filed in Justice McKeeby's Court for a warrant to search for Riley for the shooting of O'Grady. The shooting of O'Grady was in this county, while Sheriff Smith was murdered in Lyon County. (Riley later committed suicide while being pursued by a posse after shooting a toll road operator at Cottonwood station between Fallon and Austin on the Overland Trail some six months afterwards. He spent some of his time in hiding in Washoe Valley during that period. Eyewitness accounts come from the June 5, 1868 issue of the Reese River Reveille. It should be noted that the Nevada Appeal issues are missing from the Nevada State Library for this period).

130 Years Ago

The Secretary of the Treasury recommends the dismantling of the Mint. The idea is to wipe out any institution that coins money for the masses.

100 Years Ago

Newlands will be Missed (Sacramento Union) In the death of Senator Frances G. Newlands the entire nation sustains a loss which will be felt most keenly throughout the west. For nearly a quarter of a century Senator Newlands had served in the nation's legislature, 10 years in the House and 14 in the Senate.

60 Years Ago

Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Pochop and family are spending the Christmas holidays in Long Beach, Calif., at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Pochop Sr.

30 Years Ago

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association gave the residents of Carson City an early present this year with the State AAA and B league tournaments being held in the Morris Burley Gymnasium at Carson City High School.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.