Past Pages for Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018

150 Years Ago

The passengers who arrived in Carson yesterday from California was W.D. Lawlor and R.L. Gardner; the former gentleman recently from Philadelphia, and the latter from a few days sojourn in San Francisco. We understand Mr. Lawlor reports his time profitably spent in the East in preparation for the better teaching of pupils here and that he will soon open his institute.

130 Years Ago

Yesterday the horses which draw the flume wagon ran away and literally smashed the wagon all to flinders. They left a separate spoke in front of each block. Finally, a horse was landed with his feet in the air in a ditch near the schoolhouse.

100 Years Ago

Do you want a costume for the Yama Yama ball? Great interest is being taken in the preparations for the big Yama Yama masquerade to be given by the band on Washington's birthday. The attendance will break all records.

70 Years Ago

Building activity in Carson City during the first month of January, 1948 practically was at a standstill, figures from the city engineer's office revealed today. Statistics show only one permit was issued to construct a new building in Carson.

50 Years Ago

(Photo caption) Tom Moore extends congratulations to Shirley Martinez, who was chosen Homecoming Queen last night along with Debbie Roventini. Both girls were selected for the title by the members of the basketball team, which could not decide between the two. The Senators lost to Reno 72-62.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.