Past Pages for Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018

150 Years Ago

All Right Again: We are glad to be able to state that Mr. A.B. Driesbach, who sometimes since was unjustly beset by certain grasping creditors, now finds his business readjusted upon a most favorable basis and with excellent prospects ahead. The fact is, the enemy attempted to surprise him but found him prepared for the emergency. Mr. Driesbach's friends and customers will be glad to know of his being once more free from embarrassment. Much success to him.

130 Years Ago

A story from Honolulu said that after Queen Kapiolani and her daughter came back from a recent trip to Europe they put up pictures of themselves taken in London with court costumes purchased in Paris. A native mob passed resolutions denouncing the breach of Sandwich Island customs as to clothing and visited all the shops, destroyed the portraits and then went to the palace to demand the costumes be delivered to them, and then torn to pieces by the mob. A promise was then made that the queen and princess thereafter would only wear native costume.

100 Years Ago

The annual ball of Custer Relief Corps, No. 15, will be held at Armory hall this evening. A good time is assured to all.

70 Years Ago

Effective March 1, the United Press will take over facilities of the Capital News Service, according to an announcement made today. The local news gathering agency has been operated here since June of last year a by Robert Laxalt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dominique Laxalt of 402 N. Minnesota St.

50 Years Ago

Persons suspected of driving while intoxicated must be arrested before or when an officer demands a blood alcohol test be given, the attorney general's office said Saturday.

30 Years Ago

The once pristine skies over the Sierra Nevada and Carson City apparently aren't quite so clear anymore. Jay Meierdierck is one of 400 people around the nation who have been named to the National Audubon Society's Citizen Acid Rain Monitoring Network.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.