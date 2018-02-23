Past Pages for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018

150 Years Ago

The California Mails one by way of the Donner Lake route now. Our poor old Placerville route just breathes now, and as much as ever at that.

130 Years Ago

The milk dealers of Virginia City have formed a "milk trust," by which they have agreed to sell no milk under a certain figure. Wonder if these are some of the men who were tried in the courts some years ago for feeding rotten garbage to cows and dealing out diseased swill milk to unfortunate patrons.

100 Years Ago

Tommy Wasson, Winnemucca's member of native descent who left this city some time ago and enlisted, is now at Camp Morrison, Va. In a letter he says he is the only Indian he knows of at that camp and the white boys treat him just fine. Young Wasson attended Winnemucca High School 1915 and 1916 and in 1917 went to the Stewart institute.

70 Years Ago

Carson officials were called to a local auto court Tuesday when management complained of a man armed with an automatic pistol waving all around. Police hastened and promptly arrested a man, described as an irate Texan, but found no weapon. A search of the premises netted a gun, loaded and ready. Chief of Police Howard Hoffman told the following story: Mrs. Celeste Low of Texas arrived here sometime ago expressly for the purpose of establishing residence prior to obtaining a divorce from her husband, John Franklin Low. Operators of the court said Mrs. Low checked out yesterday and is now on a plane back to Texas to try again at wedded life with the determined husband.

50 Years Ago

A spokesman for the Southwest Gas Corporation admitted yesterday before a public hearing that it had erred in billing some residents of Carson City and Lake Tahoe and promised a thorough self-investigation "to see that it never happens again." "We goofed," said attorney Clark Guild Jr., speaking for the company. "However," he said, "Southwest Gas is undertaking methods to see that this type of mistake does not occur again."

30 Years Ago

Taking aim at two items in President Reagan's budget, Rep. Barbara Vucanovich, R-Nev., said Friday she will try to convince the Coast Guard to keep at least a skeleton crew at Lake Tahoe and persuade the Pentagon to ease the pain of cutbacks at Nellis Air Force Base.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.