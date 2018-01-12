Past Pages for Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018

150 Years Ago

There will be preaching at the colored schoolhouse this evening at 7 1/2 (sic) o'clock by J. R. Brown, local preacher.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: Jack Frost produces some exquisite floral drawings on windowpanes these mornings. Skating on the Carson River is good, so say the excursionists. Doc Benton brought in a load of ice, and one block contained 13 frozen trout.

120 Years Ago

Poor farm: It is said that a young girl at the Poor farm has been delivered of a child, the father being a married man of this city. The grand jury should take this matter up.

100 Years Ago

Suffrage measure: Governor Boyle telegraphed President Wilson: "Hon. Woodrow Wilson, President of the United States, Washington D.C. — Dear Mr. President — I take the liberty of urging your support of the National suffrage amendment … I do know the people of the western states, where equal suffrage prevails, believe in the inherent justice of the proposition that women are entitled to citizenship with all of its privileges …"

70 Years Ago

Photo caption: Ailing — Considerable speculation is being made about Premier Josef Stalin's health since a Swedish cancer expert was hurriedly and mysteriously spirited to Moscow.

20 Years Ago

Bypass butterflies: A moth-like butterfly called the Carson Wandering Skipper has slowed construction of the Carson freeway bypass. The butterfly likes the habitat in the eastern Sierra and lives in the wetland near Lompa Lane where the bypass route is going. Construction contracts won't be sought until spring 1999 to allow study of the butterfly by biologists.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.