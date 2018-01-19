Past Pages for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: "A Social Party to Benefit the Public School, at the Ormsby House, Friday Evening, January 24th, 1868. A general attendance is solicited. Tickets, $3. Geo. Munckton, H.S. Mason, H. Roads, Managers."

140 Years Ago

Renosers (sic): The revival meeting in the Methodist Church has been postponed for two weeks so it will not interfere with the Old Folks' Concert. (Reno Journal)

Appeal response: Now that looks like business. Souls can be converted at any time. The Renosers know how to make their religion pay.

120 Years Ago

An Oakland justice of the peace has decided that chickens are animals, and that all jackasses don't travel on four feet. (Silver State)

100 Years Ago

Local Indian chief Dick Bender took a carload of Indians to Boca to assist in the harvest of the ice crop at that place.

70 Years Ago

Hans Meyer-Kassel: A portrait by Hans Meyer-Kassel has been received at the state orphans' home. Meyer-Kassel's last work is a landscape entitled "Spitzbergen Lands" and had been hung in the living room.

20 Years Ago

Geothermal: Four 22-inch turbines produce enough electricity to light up all Carson City. Motorists along the highway see two lines of 120 air-cooled condensers that convert isobutene vapor back to its liquid state. That is what turns the turbines at Steamboat.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.