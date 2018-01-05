Past Pages for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018

150 Years Ago

Advertising: "Copying and other writing: The undersigned begs to inform lawyers and businessmen in general that he can be found at the county building, prepared to attend to copying or any writing which may be entrusted to him, and a share of whatever he may be doing in that line. Richard R. Parkinson."

140 Years Ago

Hank Monk strikes a fish "bone-anza" at Lake Bigler: The general freeze has converted the lake into a sea of ice and Emerald Bay has been frozen solid. For some cause, best known to the fish, they have swarmed there. When the great and sudden freeze came, it imprisoned them by hundreds of tons all over the bay. Fisherman are reaping a rich and novel harvest. The present abundance of fish in the Carson market is due to this remarkable event. Mr. Monk says that the bay presents a wonderful appearance. Sailor Jack and some associates have actually sunk a winze in the ice between the boat landing and Cap'n Dick's island and that by dint of tunneling and stopping in the solid ice, they are mining out the imprisoned trout by the carload. Hank has an interest in one of these "claims" and he has every reason to expect quite abundant dividends.

110 Years Ago

Death of second child: Ruth Mitchell the three-year old daughter of Professor R. H. Mitchell of Sparks has died of whooping cough. This is the second death in the Mitchell family, a son died last week. Another child is down with the same malady and is in serious condition.

100 Years Ago

Savings fade: It was learned that the life savings of Mark Twain amounting to $51,000 were on deposit in the Knickerbocker Trust company which went to the wall in the recent panic. Very little will ever be recovered by the well-known writer.

70 Years Ago

Marriages in 1947: There were about two million marriages in the United States in 1947 as compared to 2,285,000 marriages in 1946 according to the statistics of the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

20 Years Ago

Mammoth Lakes: More than 200 earthquakes have rippled through the Mammoth Lakes area during one weekend. Scientists monitoring the activity believe that magma or molten rock is exerting pressure that is causing numerous swarms of quakes and uplift of terrain.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.