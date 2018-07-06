Past Pages for Saturday, July 7, 2018

150 Years Ago

Circus: The tent was filled with men, women and children to witness the performance of the great Paris Exposition Circus. Entertainment was superior to anything witnessed here. There was less humbug and more genuine wit and good sense displayed by any "funny man" who has lighted on the sawdust in these parts for many a day. There will be another performance with the aid of the "Warrens." Let it be a rousing benefit.

140 Years Ago

Jollification: The Currys' bell has a tone of mingled, mirth and melancholy. It is adjusted to the necessities of a jollification while being handsomely adapted to the emotional cadences of a fireman's funeral.

120 Years Ago

Advertising: "The Thaxter Drug Store, Mrs. C S. Brown, Proprietor. Drugs at reduced rates, saving customers 50 to 100 percent. Flax seeds 10 cents per pound, sulphur 10 cents per pound, copperas 10 cents per pound, alum 10 cents per pound… Liquid drugs—paregoric, 2 ounces for 10 cents and Tincture of Benzene 10 cents an ounce…

100 Years Ago

V. T. Ricketts, editor of the Goldfield Tribune arrived from the south. He said that conditions in Goldfield were bad and the town should be shut down, except for leasing. War conditions have made gold mining very unprofitable…

70 Years Ago

Nevada Number 3 in Beer: According to a beer consumption survey completed by "The Modern Brewery," residents consumed 50 percent more beer on a per capita basis. The average consumption in America averaged 18.5 gallons per person while Nevada averaged 26.4 gallons.

20 Years Ago

Dayton mercury cleanup: Mercury contaminated home sites in Dayton and Silver City cleanup is to begin. Head of the mercury cleanup program for the Environmental Protection Agency, Wayne Praskins, said four sites are scheduled to have from 6 inches to 2 feet of contaminated soil removed and replaced with clean soil.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote Past Pages for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.