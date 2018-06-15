Past Pages for Saturday, June 16, 2018

150 Years Ago

The Overland Stage Robbed. Last evening at 11:30 o'clock the Overland coach was stopped about two miles below Flowery District, and thoroughly ransacked of valuables and besides, driven away by the bold robbers, who left the passengers to walk, until they could have ample time to escape to this city.

130 Years Ago

Sarcastic. A recent issue of the Bodie Miner has the following local: All gentlemen in Mono County who do not desire an office at the coming election are requested to meet at Miner's Union Hall, Bodie, next Monday evening, to take the preliminary steps to prevent having an office thrust upon them.

100 Years Ago

High School Graduates Awarded Their Diplomas. The members of the class were Clarice Belli, Mildred Evans, Ruth Pilkington, Josie Couillard, Dorothy Mackey, Ruth Claude, Ralph Cowing, Edward Quill, and Lawrence Quill.

70 Years Ago

Clarence Berger of Carson City proved to be one of the best rifle shots in this part of the state Saturday and Sunday at the 13th annual Nevada State Rifle match. Berger walked away with the Nevada offhand championship.

50 Years Ago

Hank Etchemendy was the guest speaker at the Lions Club meeting yesterday at noon. Etchemendy discussed the city-county merger and explained why the Lions should back the county and city up in the decision.

30 Years Ago

Nevada Secretary of State Frankie Sue Del Papa challenged 39 graduates of Dayton High School to consider a life of public service during Dayton's commencement ceremonies.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.