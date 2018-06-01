Past Pages for Saturday, June 2, 2018

150 Years Ago

Sermon on woman: The Rev. Freeman Clarke of Boston did a sermon on women and says there are many hidden movements of the heart, but with the most carefully concealed intentions, a woman sees outward facts. She is all-powerful in this inborn science. Man acts by calculation and by interest, woman by instinct and sentiment. He sees the truth — she feels it.

140 Years Ago

Chips: George A. King of the Nevada Bank was in Carson on Mint business. A host of friends extended an earnest welcome to him.

130 Years Ago

Frightened: When going through the east gate of the Capitol grounds, Mrs. M. Cohn and Miss Bergman were chased by some boys with a sheet over them. The ladies were badly frightened, and if the boys are caught they will get in serious trouble. Officer Furlong looked for the boys but failed to find them …

Recommended Stories For You

110 Years Ago

Advertisement: "The Bank Saloon, Meyer & Sanger, Proprietors, South Carson Street, Carson, Nevada. The best appointed Private Card Room, Finest Wines, Liquors and Cigars." (Today the saloon is known as Jack's Bar, 418 S. Carson St).

100 Years Ago

Essay for Nevada schools: "Why We Must Win the War" and "What America is Fighting for" are titles of two essays to be written by the girls and boys of Nevada schools. The first title is for rural students, and the second is for town students.

70 Years Ago

Donkey Softball: A softball game was held between the local 20-30 Club and a select but formidable aggregation representing Carson businessmen. The contest will be staged here after successful games this week in Sparks and Reno where over 1,000 persons watched a donkey game. Players in the field will be mounted on burros with the position of the pitcher and catcher. The opposing batsman, should he get a hit, is then obliged to mount his steed and do his best toward getting to first base. Admission is 80 cents for adults and youngsters 50 cents.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.