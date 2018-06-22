Past Pages for Saturday, June 23, 2018

150 Years Ago

The Fourth of July Celebration. The programme of the incidents of the Fourth of July Celebration will appear in a day or two. In the meantime we make the following announcement of what has been come to show our readers that the Committee has not been idle.

130 Years Ago

A Sensible Thing. The Odd Fellows are not asking a dollar of any outsider for their picnic. They say it is an Odd Fellows picnic and only Odd Fellows will be asked to contribute. They will allow no whisky to be sold on the grounds, nor allow any gambling. The Odd Fellows will have a rousing picnic here on the 4th.

100 Years Ago

New Crop of Fish. About three years ago some of the local fishing enthusiasts, under the direction of the State Fish Commission, planted in Lake Tahoe a large number of the young of the salmon variety. In his trip to the lake Monday E.B. Yerington of this city took what he is convinced is one of the new fish. It was a very fine specimen, and is the first of the king to be reported taken since the plan.

70 Years Ago

Plans for elaborate innovations to be introduced in the next Nevada Day celebration have been completed by the general committee, ranging from new methods of obtaining publicity to features intended to attract additional participants from all areas of the state.

50 Years Ago

Signing a new contract between the city and dump operator Sam Babb was delayed last night pending rewording of a clause that would have given Babb permission to charge all users a minimum of 50 cents for use of the dump.

30 Years Ago

The U.S. Geological Survey has completed the first phase of a four-year erosion study in the Lake Tahoe Basin that could help govern conservation decisions and regulate growth.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.