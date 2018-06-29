Past Pages for Saturday, June 30, 2018

150 Years Ago

Snow, says the Reese River Reveille of June 24, fell during last night to the depth of one foot. "Tis true, 'tis a pity, and pity is true." In 24 hours the mercury fell 40 degrees. Being utterly unable to do the present climate justice, we "pass."

130 Years Ago

A Strange Stone Found on the Race Track. Yesterday some of M. Sweeny's men, were working colts on the track came upon a large rock in the middle of the track. It was an hour before the stone was cool enough to handle, and weighed nearly 10 pounds. It was embedded in the hard back, and there can be little doubt it was an aero lite dropped from the skies at the time when no one happened to be looking.

100 Years Ago

Lieutenant E.L. Meyer, U.S.A. Assisted by an army sergeant, will drill the Home Guards this evening. Though it is not regular drill night it is desired that every member of the company be on hand at the State Armory at 7 o'clock.

70 Years Ago

Virginia City will be the feature of the next issue of Highways and Parks magazine, copy and material for which is being delivered to the printers today, according to Fred Greulich, in charge of the publications preparation.

50 Years Ago

Gov. Laxalt says he will not attend a picnic for Lt. Gov. Ed Fike today because of a policy of "strict neutrality in the primary race." Laxalt said he would not attend any primary election functions unless they are sponsored by the Republican Party.

30 Years Ago

Gov. Richard Bryan warned constituents that America's nuclear power industry is about to flex its muscle through a publicity campaign promoting a nuclear waste dump in Nevada.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.