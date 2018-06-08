Past Pages for Saturday, June 9, 2018

150 Years Ago

Death of Kit Carson. A letter from Fort Lyon, Colo., says Kit Carson died at that place on the 23rd from the effects of the rupture of an artery of the neck. We trust that this report may be yet contradicted, and that the most famous of all Indian scouts and frontiersmen may be proved to be yet living and prepared to accept, at a not far distant day, the hospitality's of the city that bears his name.

130 Years Ago

The Washoe Indians about Carson were very hilarious yesterday when they learned of the death of "Mudge," the Indian who has been thinking them out so ruthlessly during the past few weeks. The accounts of the desperado's death are rather conflicting.

100 Years Ago

Do not forget the big patriotic demonstration at the opera house tonight, which marks the initial movement in the state in securing enlistments for service in the United States Army. The meeting will be addressed by Governor Boyle, Sergeant Jeffreys, who has charge of recruiting in the state and others.

70 Years Ago

The Cooties, honor and fun organization of the Veterans of Foreign Wars held an organizational meeting last night. Officers elected were as follows: Joe Curtis, seamsquirell; Roswell Hall, blanket bum; Herb Shaw, hide gimlet; Elmer Sherman, keeper of the crummy diffle bag; Bob Golightly, provost marshal; Jim Cox, shirt reader; Ralph Barrett, sky pilot; Ernie Muller, keeper of the crummy records; Leon Postawko, pill pusher (and on and on).

50 Years Ago

The eighth grade graduation of the St. Theresa's School will be held tonight. The Honorable John Mowbray, justice of the Nevada Supreme Court, will be the speaker. Four awards will be presented during the ceremonies as follows: Sportsmanship, Mary Ann Millard and Stephanie Davenport' Merit, Brandi Hall; Citizenship, Maureen McAuliffe and Micheal Wayne, and Academic Excellence Award, Kathryn Keating.

30 Years Ago

Sierra Pacific Resources plans to proceed with a $5 billion energy project near Wells despite industry observers who question the plans viability, the potential impact on ratepayers and the recent loss of four key investors.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.