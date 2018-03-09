Past Pages for Saturday, March 10, 2018

150 Years Ago

No mails: From Wells, Fargo & Co.'s agent — "There will be no train for four days. Eight miles of the road is blocked. Passengers can foot it eight miles if they wish. There is also a story current here that an up-train ran into a large tunnel but found the opposite end blocked up with snow. Truly a novel situation for the passengers and all on the train!"

140 Years Ago

Hank Monk: Frank Leslie's eastern pictorial paper has an item concerning Hank Monk's fish mine, the freezing of Emerald Bay from the surface of its transparent waters to the bottom, with the fish, like a bee in a drop of amber.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: It is proposed to introduce the electric light at Glenbrook and work the old mill night and day. It will save building a new mill. It is proposed to introduce drawing in the public schools. Prof. Gunn is urging the White System that has always given good satisfaction.

110 Years Ago

Coyote skins: The governor's office was in receipt of a check for $1,072.50 from the bureau of biological survey of the United States department of agriculture, representing the sale of 130 coyote hides at $8.25 each.

70 Years Ago

Longer life: Women have better chances than men of surviving to old age according the Metropolitan Life Insurance. The changes are about 3 in 4 that a newborn girl will reach age 65, while for boys the chances are about 2 to 3.

20 Years Ago

Top 1998 teacher: Bonnie Parnell is named teacher of the year for 1998. Parnell is a teacher at Carson Middle School. She was stunned by the outpouring of tributes given in honor of her outstanding work.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.