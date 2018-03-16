Past Pages for Saturday, March 17, 2018

150 Years Ago

Mud and snow on the Washoe Road: Rain, snow and sleet accompanied by a screaming tempest of wind filled Washoe Valley with great drifts of snow. On Sunday afternoon, Hank Monk came in with a mailbag on horseback. Dyer had started with his stage but had to give it up, one mile this side of Washoe City — so they turned back and took to saddles. They described the road as greatly impeded by snowdrifts. Dyer said it would take a wagon with three weeks to make the trip from Washoe to Carson. Guess they will have to have a railroad through that afflicted valley.

140 Years Ago

Pencil scratches: We advise our citizens who contemplate a visit to Virginia (City) to get a pair of high rubbers at Boskos's. The mud is very affectionate up there.

130 Years Ago

The Chinese Treaty: The treaty is expected to do great things toward restricting Chinese immigration. The first provides that only laborers shall be granted return certificates if they can prove they have property worth $1,000 or family in this country; the second provides for payment of damages to Chinese who have been expelled from various California towns, and the third makes the duration of the treaty 20 years.

Recommended Stories For You

100 Years Ago

Army terms explained: An Army corps is 60,000 men; an infantry division is 19,000 men; an infantry brigade is 7,000 men; a regiment of infantry is 3,600 men; a battalion is 1,000 men; a company is 250 men; a platoon is 60 men.

70 Years Ago

Reactivation: Selective service in this state would be ready to swing into action within 48 hours should draft measures be revived or universal military training legislation enacted.

20 Years Ago

Mail thieves: Residents using their personal mailbox for outgoing mail are losing their mail to thieves. A resident of Beverly Drive went out to retrieve her mail and found an open envelope that contained a bill from a person on Molly Drive.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.